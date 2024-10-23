New Orleans Pelicans Star Involved in Car Accident Hours Before Opener
There is plenty of excitement surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans as they are set to tip off the 2024-25 NBA regular season in just a few hours against the Chicago Bulls.
However, that excitement quickly turned to concern this morning when it was reported one of their players was involved in a car accident.
Point guard Jose Alvarado was involved in the crash, as shared by Pelicans Press.
He was able to walk away from the incident without any major injuries, which is great news.
He was already listed as questionable on the injury report for the opener because of a right knee contusion. Joining him as questionable are Dejounte Murray for personal reasons and Zion Williamson for a non-COVID-19 illness.
Trey Murphy has already been ruled out with his hamstring injury suffered three weeks ago. Lonzo Ball is available for the Bulls and set to make his return, playing in a regular season game for the first time since Jan. 14, 2022.
In an encouraging update, Christian Clark of NOLA.com shared a video of Alvarado with his teammates at the team’s shootaround this morning.
That would presumably indicate that the backup point guard is trending in the right direction for tonight despite the knee contusion and accident he was involved in earlier in the day.
The Pelicans could be dangerously thin in their backcourt against Chicago if their questionable point guards aren’t ready to play.
Veteran CJ McCollum would likely handle the ball-handling duties along with Ingram and Williamson.
Last season, Alvarado played in 56 regular season games, receiving 18.4 minutes. He scored 7.1 points with 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game, finishing sixth in the Sixth Man of the Year Award voting.