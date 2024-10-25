Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans Star Poised To Break Through in NBA Rookie Rankings

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Yves Missi is going to be on the NBA rookie power rankings in no time.

Kenneth Teape

Oct 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) fouls Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
There have been a lot of discussions about how the New Orleans Pelicans should address their needs at center.

Some people speculated that head coach Willie Green would lean on small-ball lineups with Herbert Jones taking over as the center. Of course, making a trade with the surplus of wing players they have to bring in a starting-caliber big man could occur as well.

However, the Pelicans could very well have the answer to their questions already on the roster.

Rookie Yves Missi should be able to give them exactly what they are looking for.

A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Baylor, No. 21 overall, he is a raw prospect. But, there are a lot of tools that he possesses that can help fill voids that the team has.

Right now, Jeremy Woo of ESPN doesn’t have Missi ranked among his top rookies in the NBA. But, that is something which will change sooner rather than later, as he is quickly going to make a name for himself.

“The Pelicans have a need for rim protection behind Zion Williamson, and the high-flying Missi made a number of impressive plays as an acrobatic finisher and shot blocker in preseason, looking more comfortable and advanced than expected after one season at Baylor,” the NBA expert wrote.

Opportunities have been presented to him in the early going of the season. Williamson missed the season opener because of an illness and Trey Murphy is still rehabbing from his hamstring injury.

Missi took full advantage, as he scored 13 points with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in 23 minutes off the bench. He is going to make an impact with his energy, effort and athleticism alone as the rest of his game rounds into shape.

Performances like that are what will keep the rookie entrenched in Green’s lineup even when the roster is healthy. He brings something to the table no one else on the roster does, giving him the inside track to playing time.

His ascension could be very similar to that of Dereck Lively II, a first-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 2023 who eventually took over as their starting center. Raw in some aspects as well after only one season at Duke, he is a good model for Missi to follow to see how to make an impact without needing the ball.

