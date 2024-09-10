New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson Reveals Biggest Trash Talkers In NBA
The NBA is filled with the most talented athletes in the world. With that supreme skill comes a level of machismo trash talk at times to prove truly who is the best. New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson recently revealed some of the best trash talkers in the league. One of his revelations is a surprise to many.
Williamson was interviewed on an international tour with the Jordan Brand this summer but spoke candidly about the best talkers in the league. To no one's surprise, Anthony Edwards's name was brought up first. The brash four-year guard had a breakout season this past year for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game, leading the Wolves to their first playoff series win in 20 years.
'Ant-Man', as Edwards is referred to, had a memorable moment during the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. After making several baskets, Edwards went back and forth with Suns star Kevin Durant. The Minnesota star revealed that Durant was his favorite player growing up, but that didn't stop him from letting the future Hall of Famer know just where Edwards thinks his game is.
Williamson said the former Georgia standout talks his trash "directly", a difference from the next player he named on the list, Kevin Durant. While Edwards is an in-your-face type of talker, Williamson says the Suns veteran is more mild-mannered with his talk, simply letting you know he's a better ball player than you. History has proven that to be the case in Durant's illustrious career. He's a two-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, regular-season MVP, and one of the most unstoppable scorers in league history. Durant has earned his right to talk on the court.
The biggest surprise on Williamson's list was his admittance that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving talks trash on the court. The Pelicans star revealed trash-talking Irving results in the former NBA champion taking his game to the next level.
"He never initiates it from what I've seen, but whenever someone does talk trash to him, he takes it to another gear would be Kyrie."
Irving is a show-stopper with the ball in his hand and is regarded as one of the best dribblers in NBA history. Most don't think of him as a big talker in the league, but he's as dynamic as it gets.
Neither Williamson nor any of his teammates are big trash talkers. Zion mostly lets his game speak for himself. Last season, he averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and five assists on 57% shooting from the field. Injuries have curtailed every season Williamson's been in the league and he's seeking to play in the first playoffs of his career.