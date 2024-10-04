New Orleans Pelicans Success Will Be Determined by Zion Williamson’s Health
There are a lot of factors that will determine how successful the 2024-25 NBA season is for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Trey Murphy getting healthy early in the season is paramount. He is going to be sidelined for multiple weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in practice this week.
Without him in the lineup, things get a little easier for Willie Green when determining the starting lineup he will use. The team is also lucky they didn’t trade away Brandon Ingram, as he will assume the starting role on the wing.
Many projections have the Pelicans competing for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference. Expected to finish right around the .500 mark, the team will need some things to go in their favor to show improvements for the fourth straight season under Green and make the postseason.
However, the most important thing for the team to reach their ceiling is Zion Williamson remaining healthy.
Last season, he played in a career-high 70 regular season games. Unfortunately, he still missed the team’s first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder after getting hurt in the Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
If he can reach that plateau again, New Orleans’ projections will improve by 1.5 victories according to Kevin Pelton of ESPN. That could be the difference between having a homecourt advantage in a Play-In matchup or heading on the road.
“At 50 games, Williamson has the lowest possible projection aside from players with preexisting injuries. Boosting that to the 70 Williamson played last season could jump the Pelicans into the top eight spots, albeit still behind last season's 49-win pace because of the team's weak center rotation. An upgrade at the 5-spot would get New Orleans closer that pace,” the NBA expert wrote.
The gaping hole at the center position which Pelton makes mention of is something to keep an eye on. If a trade can be made to bring in an upgrade, it will improve their projections instantly.
Right now, Williamson is one of the players under consideration to slide over to the 5-spot and start there. While there are shortcomings to such a plan, such as interior size, rebounding and rim protection, the havoc that can be caused by him being the only non-shooter in a lineup is staggering.
But, there are some risks in having him play center full-time. Already a health concern, can he handle the extra physicality on top of what his game already requires?
In the best shape of his life entering training camp, it will be something to keep an eye on. While people have focused on roster weaknesses and how pieces will fit, it is Williamson’s health that will be the deciding factor in how close this team gets to its ceiling.