3 Reasons the New Orleans Pelicans Should Not Trade for Mitchell Robinson
The New Orleans Pelicans are in desperate need of an upgrade at the center position.
Right now, all of the minutes look like they will go toward veteran Daniel Thies and rookie Yves Missi. Will head coach Willie Green opt to start one of them despite neither player arguably being in his top eight?
It will be a tough decision to make, and why trade rumors have persisted about the team making a move. One player who could be available that would fill the void is Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks.
After their shocking blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves centered around Karl-Anthony Towns was announced, it was revealed teams are calling about Robinson. The Knicks could be open to dealing with him, as their original offers to the Timberwolves all included him.
He brings a lot to the table to like with his defensive acumen and rebounding. But, is he the best fit for the Pelicans?
Here are three reasons why New Orleans should not pursue a trade for the New York big man.
Offensive Fit
The Pelicans made a big move to improve their offense this summer acquiring guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. He will improve the unit with his ball-handling and playmaking ability.
His acquisition is another step toward New Orleans playing five out around Zion Williamson. Acquiring Robinson would be a step backward in that regard.
Entering Year 7 of his NBA career, the former second-round pick provides little impact offensively beyond dunks and putbacks. He was on a historic offensive rebounding pace last season before succumbing to injuries, but he would torpedo the team’s spacing.
If Brandon Ingram remains on the team, and you start Robinson as well, that would be three limited 3-point threats in the lineup. Not ideal with the current landscape of the NBA.
Durability Concerns
Every season, a major topic of discussion is whether or not Williamson can remain healthy. When he is on the court the team thrives, but he routinely misses chunks of the season or is sidelined at inopportune times.
The same concerns exist with Robinson.
He has missed double-digit games in all but one of his six seasons with the Knicks. It is going to be seven as he isn’t expected back on the court this season until December or January at the earliest.
This could be the third time he has missed over half the games in the regular season, making him someone who is tough to trust. Can the Pelicans afford to add another liability availability-wise to the mix?
Cost
Despite his shortcomings, there is a lot to like about Robinson. He is a versatile defender who can fit into any scheme with his length and athleticism. His ability to single-handedly shut down the paint as a rim protector and rebounder is elite.
Given the boom in NBA contracts, the two years and $27.2 million remaining on his deal is elite value as well. To acquire such an asset, you will need to surrender something valuable of your own.
The Knicks aren’t interested in draft picks, as they are legitimate contenders. Would the Pelicans be willing to part with someone such as Jordan Hawkins or Missi, two youngsters that may appeal to the New York front office and coaching staff?
Hardball could be played and they ask for Trey Murphy in exchange for Robinson. The longer the 2021 first-round pick and the team go without an extension, the more trade rumors will swirl.
Or, maybe the Knicks insist on Herbert Jones being included. Trading their best young players or core rotation pieces for someone who likely won’t be on the court in 2024 is an unnecessarily risky move for New Orleans to make.