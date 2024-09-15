New Orleans Pelicans Superstar Unsurprisingly Named an Untouchable Asset
The New Orleans Pelicans are getting set for the start of training camp in the next couple of weeks, as this could be a very exciting season for the franchise.
Last year, the Pelicans were able to win in the NBA Play-In Tournament, as they earned the eighth seed. Unfortunately for New Orleans, they were handled rather easily by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Pelicans were swept largely because they didn’t have their star, Zion Williamson, who was injured in the Play-In Tournament. The injury to the star big man really made it impossible for New Orleans to compete with the top overall seed in the Western Conference.
This offseason, the Pelicans had their eyes set on improving and taking the next step.
They were able to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray, as they added a very talented two-way player into the mix.
While New Orleans made a headlining move to acquire Murray, there is still a lot of uncertainty about how Brandon Ingram’s future with the team will be. He was hoping to get a contract extension this offseason, but the max deal he desires doesn’t appear like it will be coming from the Pelicans.
Even though New Orleans brought in a talented guard from the Hawks, they still have a lot of desirable assets on their team, one of which being Ingram.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently spoke about some of the most desirable assets on the Pelicans, but he also mentioned Williamson being untouchable.
Williamson receiving this designation makes complete sense at this point for the Pelicans.
Even though they haven’t had the type of success they likely envisioned after drafting him a few years ago, he has proven he can be an elite force when he’s on the court.
This offseason, the big man for New Orleans has been working hard on his health and conditioning, which could result in a breakout year for him.
The left-hander's biggest obstacle in his career has arguably been because of the way he takes care of his body.
If he is focused and dedicated to taking care of himself, the sky is the limit.
For the Pelicans, labeling Williamson as an untouchable asset makes a lot of sense, as he should be the player as of now that they look to support and build around.