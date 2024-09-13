New Orleans Pelicans Forward Named Realistic Target for Houston Rockets
As things get closer to the start of training camp for the New Orleans Pelicans, there are still plenty of rumors regarding their star forward Brandon Ingram.
He has been one of the most-talked about players in trade rumors for the last few months, as he appears to be arguably the best player in the NBA who is potentially available.
The Pelicans reportedly don't want to sign Ingram to the max deal he desires, which has helped fuel trade rumors and created some uneasiness between the forward and the franchise.
For New Orleans, with Ingram currently on the roster, they should be a playoff team once again this season. The addition of Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks gives the Pelicans another talented player and has created a nice trio with Ingram and Zion Williamson.
However, the possibility of him being traded at some point this season is certainly there.
Recently, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report named Ingram as a realistic target for the Houston Rockets depending on what package is being offered.
“The New Orleans Pelicans would part with Brandon Ingram, but the Rockets aren't giving up someone like Alperen Şengün to get him. Would Jalen Green and filler contracts make sense for Houston? Is Green, expecting a significant extension this offseason, the right fit for the Pelicans? If not, the Rockets might need a third team to get a deal done.”
The possibility of trading Ingram to the Rockets in a deal centered around Jalen Green would be an interesting one.
On paper, Green fits in well with New Orleans, as he could help space the floor from the guard position, however, the ideal return for Ingram would likely come in the form of a center, and because there is little chance Houston would move on from Alperen Şengun, who is emerging as one of the best young centers in the league, this deal might not make sense for the Pelicans.
Still, the Rockets seem to be a team poised to take a step forward this season after a strong 2023-24 campaign, so adding a player the caliber of Ingram would help them immensely if the price is right.
While New Orleans might not want to trade him within the conference, a deal with Houston could provide value for both teams.