New Orleans Pelicans Veteran Gets Ranked on Top Shooting Guards List
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum enters his 12th year in the league this upcoming season. The former Lehigh standout set a Pelicans franchise record with 239 made three-pointers last season, and he shot a career-best 42.9% from beyond the arc. McCollum's veteran leadership and consistent play on the court have been key for the Pelicans since they acquired him via trade in 2022.
HoopsHype's Frank Urbina ranked the top 30 shooting guards in the NBA heading into next season. McCollum ranked No. 11 on the list, and Urbina thinks McCollum is still slightly underrated, even with his consistent longevity in the league.
"New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has had an interesting career in that outside of winning Most Improved Player in 2015-16, he has never gotten a single other accolade or earned votes for any other accolade, which is surprising since he’s a 19.5-point-per-game scorer for his career with nearly 40 percent shooting accuracy from three since getting to the NBA.
"McCollum was his usual effective self this past season, putting up a 20/4/4 stat line while shooting a career-best mark from beyond the arc at 42.9 percent. And that was while playing a lot of lead guard, which will no longer be the case in 2024-25 after the Pelicans’ acquisition of Dejounte Murray.
"McCollum may not be a star but he’s a very tidy scorer from all three levels and a solid rebounder and playmaker for his position, perhaps to the point that fans and media are underrating him a bit these days, and he’s surely one of the better starting shooting guards in basketball."
CJ's game may benefit even more this season with the acquisition of Dejounte Murray as the lead guard. McCollum has played point guard since joining the Pelicans two and a half years ago. He averaged a career-high 5.7 assists in 2022, but his natural position is at the two.
With Murray pushing the pace of play and Zion dominating the paint, McCollum should get plenty of catch-and-shoot opportunities. He attempted 2.1 catch-and-shoot three-pointers a season ago, connecting on nearly 43% of them. Murray made over 200 three-pointers last season as well, giving the Pelicans a dangerous backcourt duo from deep.
McCollum was brought to New Orleans to win. The Pelicans enjoyed moderate success his first couple of seasons here, making the playoffs twice and winning 49 games last season, second-most in franchise history. However, New Orleans has not made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2018. They have not had three straight winning seasons in franchise history. McCollum and Co. hope to break that streak this season.