New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans started off their preseason schedule earlier than most, heading out to Australia to play a two-game series against Australian teams and helping grow the NBA's reach out there. After over a week since their last contest, New Orleans returns to action on Tuesday night to host the Houston Rockets at their G League affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama.
Preseason predictions have these two sides finishing on opposite ends of the standings, with the Rockets looking to build upon their second-seed finish in the Western Conference last year. However, a healthy Pelicans team could make some noise, and New Orleans will get to see how they stack up against a top contender on Tuesday night. However, who's going to be out there?
Who's Active?
Taking a look at the Pelicans, they weren't able to stay fully healthy during their trip to Australia. However, looking at their availabilities for Tuesday night, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado all participated fully in team practice last week, meaning all three should be good to go after having various absences during their first two preseason games.
It is important to note that Murphy is still listed as day-to-day on ESPN.com.
It's a return to Alabama for Jones, who was born in Tuscaloosa and played college ball there with the University of Alabama. Pelicans head coach Willie Green recognized that, saying he expects some loud cheers for their star defender.
Looking at the Houston Rockets, there are no indications that any of their players who played in their last contest won't be available against the Pelicans, meaning they'll have their hands full with Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and the rest of the Rockets. Steven Adams didn't enter the game against the Utah Jazz, but there's no indication he won't be available Tuesday night.
Who's Out?
The two notable inactives for the Pelicans continue to be first-round pick Derik Queen, who's recovering from wrist surgery, as well as star guard Dejounte Murray, who isn't expected to return till later in the regular season. Queen's availability for the season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies remains uncertain.
As for the Rockets, Fred VanVleet remains out after suffering a torn ACL during the offseason. Forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Jae'Sean Tate are both dealing with ankle injuries, and won't be available this preseason.
While each team is dealing with a few injuries, fans should still get to see Zion Williamson go head-to-head against Kevin Durant on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.