New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers meet on Wednesday night for the final time this season. The teams are heading in opposite directions, with the Clippers gearing for a playoff run while the Pelicans hope to end their disappointing season as soon as possible.
New Orleans has had to use 43 different starting lineups this year because of the numerous injuries it has suffered. The Pelicans hoped they could continue the momentum of last year when they won 49 games, the second-most in franchise history. Now, New Orleans has the second-worst record in the Western Conference.
Both teams released their injury reports for the game, and the Pelicans' list is massive. The Pelicans will be without seven players on Wednesday, including Zion Williamson (back), CJ McCollum (foot), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Herb Jones (shoulder), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), Brandon Boston (ankle), and Jordan Hawkins (back).
McCollum and Williamson were recently announced to be done for the season to heal up their nagging injuries. Williamson is no stranger to finishing his season hurt, with the two-time all-star again playing fewer than 40 games this season. The former No. 1 overall pick missed 27 straight games with a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, the Clippers are relatively healthy and list two players out versus New Orleans. Amir Coffey (ankle) and Jordan Miller (ankle) will miss Wednesday's game. Los Angeles is currently in the No. 8 seed in the playoff picture, but they are just one game in the loss column from being the No. 5 seed.
Tip-off for Wednesday night's game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CST.