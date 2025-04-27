Pelicans Scoop

New Phoenix Suns Head Coach Could Reportedly Come From Western Conference

The Phoenix Suns could target a New Orleans Pelicans assistant for their head coaching vacancy

Matt Guzman

Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer looks on alongside Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer looks on alongside Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Joe Dumars now in charge of the New Orleans Pelicans' basketball operations, Willie Green is likely in the clear for next season. His coaching staff may look different, however.

According to a recent report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Pelicans assistant James Borrego, who was tabbed as a strong candidate to succeed Green under Griffin, is going to be under consideration by other franchises in need of a coach. The team atop that list? The Phoenix Suns.

"Associate head coach James Borrego is expected to be in the mix for coaching openings this summer, including the Phoenix Suns," Scotto wrote. "Had Griffin remained with the Pelicans, there was a strong expectation that he would’ve fired Green and named Borrego the next head coach."

Green's future in New Orleans was in jeopardy after the Pelicans finished 14th in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record directly after making the playoffs last season. Under Dumars, it seems as if he's going to remain at the helm.

Green has amassed a 148-180 record with the Pelicans, though this season was largely riddled with injuries to key stars — a fact Dumars likely considered when taking over his new role.

If Borrego does in fact move to another franchise in a bigger role, the Pelicans will have a gap to fill. As far as Green is concerned, however, that starts with the roster.

Related Articles

New Report on Willie Green's Future With Pelicans

New Report on NBA Legend Joining Pelicans Front Office

New Orleans Pelicans Announce Massive Front Office Decision

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News