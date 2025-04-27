New Phoenix Suns Head Coach Could Reportedly Come From Western Conference
With Joe Dumars now in charge of the New Orleans Pelicans' basketball operations, Willie Green is likely in the clear for next season. His coaching staff may look different, however.
According to a recent report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Pelicans assistant James Borrego, who was tabbed as a strong candidate to succeed Green under Griffin, is going to be under consideration by other franchises in need of a coach. The team atop that list? The Phoenix Suns.
"Associate head coach James Borrego is expected to be in the mix for coaching openings this summer, including the Phoenix Suns," Scotto wrote. "Had Griffin remained with the Pelicans, there was a strong expectation that he would’ve fired Green and named Borrego the next head coach."
Green's future in New Orleans was in jeopardy after the Pelicans finished 14th in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record directly after making the playoffs last season. Under Dumars, it seems as if he's going to remain at the helm.
Green has amassed a 148-180 record with the Pelicans, though this season was largely riddled with injuries to key stars — a fact Dumars likely considered when taking over his new role.
If Borrego does in fact move to another franchise in a bigger role, the Pelicans will have a gap to fill. As far as Green is concerned, however, that starts with the roster.
