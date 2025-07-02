New Report On Lakers Targeting All-Rookie Center
The New Orleans Pelicans have already had an eventful offseason, landing Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey via trade while selecting two players in the lottery with Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma and Derik Queen from Maryland. After missing the postseason last year, the Pelicans' biggest roadblock next season might just be injuries.
But the latest reporting from ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel indicates that the front office has been involved in some very surprising talks. This time, these reports aren't about Zion Williamson or Trey Murphy III.
According to Siegel, the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly shown interest in Pelicans' All-Rookie center Yves Missi, even calling the New Orleans front office about Missi's potential availability in a trade.
"Missi is a very intriguing name to emerge as a trade target for the Lakers," Siegel wrote. "The 21st-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft may be more obtainable than many would imagine, especially after New Orleans flipped their front office around in the offseason, replacing David Griffin with Joe Dumars.
"Since Dumars took over, the Pelicans have been very aggressive in trade talks around the league, sources said. New Orleans has both fielded and made calls to teams to try and flip their roster around into one that can compete in the Western Conference immediately."
Missi averaged 9.1 points and 3.2 assists during his rookie season in New Orleans, in addition to ranking 18th in the NBA with an average of 8.1 rebounds per game. Missi earned Second Team All-Rookie honors for his performance.
The Cameroonian center recently announced that he'll be debuting for his home national team at the upcoming FIBA AfroBasket championships in August, which is Africa's continental basketball cup.
