Pelicans Scoop

New Report On Lakers Targeting All-Rookie Center

A new report emerged Tuesday afternoon indicating the Los Angeles Lakers' interest in a 2024 All-Rookie center

Will Despart

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a replay that confirms he fouled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a replay that confirms he fouled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans have already had an eventful offseason, landing Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey via trade while selecting two players in the lottery with Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma and Derik Queen from Maryland. After missing the postseason last year, the Pelicans' biggest roadblock next season might just be injuries.

But the latest reporting from ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel indicates that the front office has been involved in some very surprising talks. This time, these reports aren't about Zion Williamson or Trey Murphy III.

According to Siegel, the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly shown interest in Pelicans' All-Rookie center Yves Missi, even calling the New Orleans front office about Missi's potential availability in a trade.

"Missi is a very intriguing name to emerge as a trade target for the Lakers," Siegel wrote. "The 21st-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft may be more obtainable than many would imagine, especially after New Orleans flipped their front office around in the offseason, replacing David Griffin with Joe Dumars.

"Since Dumars took over, the Pelicans have been very aggressive in trade talks around the league, sources said. New Orleans has both fielded and made calls to teams to try and flip their roster around into one that can compete in the Western Conference immediately."

Missi averaged 9.1 points and 3.2 assists during his rookie season in New Orleans, in addition to ranking 18th in the NBA with an average of 8.1 rebounds per game. Missi earned Second Team All-Rookie honors for his performance.

The Cameroonian center recently announced that he'll be debuting for his home national team at the upcoming FIBA AfroBasket championships in August, which is Africa's continental basketball cup.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React To Ex-Pelicans Signing With Atlanta Hawks

Josh Hart, Ex-Pelicans Guard Reacts to 11-Year NBA Veteran's Extension

Pelicans Star Makes Major Career Announcement on Saturday

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News