Josh Hart, Ex-Pelicans Guard Reacts to 11-Year NBA Veteran's Extension
NBA free agency opens on Monday evening, but the league has already seen a flurry of moves. Multiple teams have reached contract extensions with players, as a lot of free agents start to realize there isn't a lot of available money floating around this offseason.
Among those who signed a new extension is Joe Ingles, who reached a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves for his 12th NBA season at 38 years old by the start of next season. Ingles only appeared in 19 games last season for a total of 114 minutes, but he's a valuable member of the locker room.
Current New York Knicks and former New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart had something to say about that, as he always does, going to X/Twitter to quote tweet the original post and said, "Man someone tell him to go head and retire already."
Ingles, who is a jokester like Hart, probably would laugh if he saw the post, even if fans in the replies wondered why Hart was "hating" on Ingles.
But Ingles is one of the more well-liked veterans in the NBA. His story this season, where his head coach, Chris Finch, placed Ingles in the starting lineup for a game so Ingles' autistic son could see his dad play for the first time, was as heartwarming a story as you'll find.
It wasn't that long ago when Ingles was a key player on a playoff team, being a dynamic secondary ball-handler and shooter on the Utah Jazz teams with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, even finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.
