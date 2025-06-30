Pelicans Scoop

Josh Hart, Ex-Pelicans Guard Reacts to 11-Year NBA Veteran's Extension

Former New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart didn't hold any punches when he saw this latest extension

Austin Veazey

Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after being called for a travel during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after being called for a travel during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA free agency opens on Monday evening, but the league has already seen a flurry of moves. Multiple teams have reached contract extensions with players, as a lot of free agents start to realize there isn't a lot of available money floating around this offseason.

Among those who signed a new extension is Joe Ingles, who reached a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves for his 12th NBA season at 38 years old by the start of next season. Ingles only appeared in 19 games last season for a total of 114 minutes, but he's a valuable member of the locker room.

Current New York Knicks and former New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart had something to say about that, as he always does, going to X/Twitter to quote tweet the original post and said, "Man someone tell him to go head and retire already."

Ingles, who is a jokester like Hart, probably would laugh if he saw the post, even if fans in the replies wondered why Hart was "hating" on Ingles.

But Ingles is one of the more well-liked veterans in the NBA. His story this season, where his head coach, Chris Finch, placed Ingles in the starting lineup for a game so Ingles' autistic son could see his dad play for the first time, was as heartwarming a story as you'll find.

It wasn't that long ago when Ingles was a key player on a playoff team, being a dynamic secondary ball-handler and shooter on the Utah Jazz teams with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, even finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

Related Articles

Pelicans Star Makes Major Career Announcement on Saturday

4x NBA All-Star Shares Untold Story on Blockbuster Pelicans Trade

National Writer Bashes Pelicans After 2025 NBA Draft Decision

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News