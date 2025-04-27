New Team Linked to Potential Zion Williamson Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers and look to even the series at two games apiece. Many feel a lot is riding on the Bucks' future based on what happens in this year's playoffs. Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has expressed his desire to compete for championships, but Milwaukee has not won a playoff series since 2022.
The former NBA Finals MVP added speculation to his future with comments he made to reporters earlier this season. "Will my individual athlete be more important than the championship? This is a thing that maybe some players make a mistake. They stay in a place maybe too long."
Antetokounmpo signed a three-year extension in 2023 that keeps him under contract with the Bucks until the 2027-2028 season, but another first-round playoff exit would intensify trade rumors this offseason. NBA insider Brett Siegel revealed that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was on the Bucks' radar pbeforethis year's trade deadline.
Williamson's future in New Orleans remains uncertain, with the two-time all-star playing only 30 games this past season. This year marked the fourth time in the last six seasons that Williamson has played under 40 games in a year. His injury history, combined with some of the off-the-court issues, has many thinking the Pelicans may shop the former No. 1 overall pick this offseason.
Milwaukee could trade for Zion as a last-ditch effort to keep Antetokounmpo, pairing the uniquely talented players in the Bucks' frontcourt. Williamson averaged career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots this year despite his limited time on the court.
The Pelicans now must figure out whether their future consists of retooling the roster around the talented but injured Williamson or trading the dynamic forward for a complete rebuild. New Orleans finished the season with a 21-61 record, the second-worst in franchise history.
