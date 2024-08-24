New York Knicks Star Josh Hart Throws Brutal Shade at New Orleans Pelicans
Josh Hart has broken out as a star with the New York Knicks. He was a huge part of their run last season and will be hoping to help lead the franchise to an NBA Finals apperance in the upcoming season. However, the former New Orleans Pelicans wing recently spoke out and threw major shade at his former team.
During an appearance on the "Roommates Show," Hart bluntly and brutally threw shade about playing with the Pelicans.
Here is what Hart had to say about playing in New Orleans:
“I don’t think you’ll ever hear someone say they were excited to be traded to New Orleans.”
Of course, Hart played two and a half seasons with the Pelicans. He played from the 2019-20 NBA season through the 2021-22 campaign before being traded ahead of the deadline to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Clearly, the 29-year-old wing did not enjoy his time playing in New Orleans. Taking shots like this after years of being away from a franchise shows just how many rough feelings are left in his mind about his tenure with the team.
Following that statement, Hart has been getting ripped into by Pelicans fans.
One post on social media remembered when Hart was excited to play in New Orleans and how involved he got with the city off the court.
Another fan showed his clear displeasure with Hart's comments.
Yet another fan also fired back at Hart.
Hart's comments are not being received well by the Pelicans' fan base. He has burned a bridge with the city of New Orleans and has been receiving a ton of criticism all over social media.
More than likely, that won't matter much to Hart. He is very happy with his role with the Knicks and has embraced his new city completely.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Hart ended up playing in 81 games and starting in 42 of those appearances. He averaged 9.4 points per game to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. In addition to those averages, he shot 43.4 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from the three-point line.
Hart took those numbers to a much bigger level in the playoffs. He played in and started 13 games, averaging 14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
These comments will make the next time the Pelicans and New York play much more interesting. He isn't going to receive a very warm welcome to New Orleans.