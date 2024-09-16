One Statistic Shows Why New Orleans Pelicans Will Miss Dyson Daniels So Much

The top 10 guards in Matchup Difficulty



1. Alex Caruso

2. Vince Williams Jr.

3. Andrew Nembhard

4. Malik Beasley

5. Jalen Suggs

6. KCP

7. Jrue Holiday

8. Kris Dunn

9. Dyson Daniels

10. Terance Mann



-1000 minute min

-These players guard the best offensive players