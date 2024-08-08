One Team Drops Out of Sweepstakes for New Orleans Pelicans Star
Attention is going to quickly turn to New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in the coming days. He is unequivocally the best player that is presumably available on the trade market.
That is because of the massive long-term extension the Utah Jazz agreed to with big man Lauri Markkanen. By inking that extension, it means that he cannot be traded during the 2024-25 season.
The Jazz have previously been linked as a potential suitor for Ingram if they look to upgrade their roster immediately around Markkanen. The framework of an Ingram deal could net something such as Walker Kessler and John Collins for the Pelicans.
Alas, nothing sounds imminent on the Ingram trade front. It has been reported that the market for him is limited. Another recent report would indicate that the market has gotten even smaller for Ingram.
In a piece over at The Athletic attributed to Shams Charania, Tony Jones and Anthony Slater, it was revealed that the Golden State Warriors have dropped out of the Ingram sweepstakes. They have no interest in Chicago Bulls former All-Star Zach LaVine either.
The Warriors have “shown no appetite” to engage in trade talks centered around either player according to the three NBA insiders. Golden State was considered one of the front runners to acquire Markkanen had Utah decided to trade him, but they have to pivot to another plan.
That other plan will not include the New Orleans’ star wing, who is seeking a sizable raise. Entering the final season of his current contract, Ingram is extension-eligible and wants to become one of the highest-paid players in the league.
As things currently stand, Ingram is likely to start the season with the Pelicans. He is expected to be a participant in the team minicamp near the end of August and the expectation is that he will be in the lineup for Willie Green on opening night.
How the team looks with new point guard Dejounte Murray and their revamped center rotation during training camp and early in the season will determine Ingram’s fate. As will the team’s negotiations with Trey Murphy on his rookie-scale extension.
If a deal is completed with Murphy before the eve of the regular season, it increases the odds of Ingram being on the move as it is hard to imagine New Orleans paying both forwards. Should Murphy enter the season heading ticketed for restricted free agency in 2025, the organization’s partnership with Ingram could be extended.