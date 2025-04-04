Pelicans Announce New Player Signing Before Lakers Game
The New Orleans Pelicans made a roster move before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. New Orleans announced the signing of center Kylor Kelley to a 10-day contract. The former Oregon State defensive standout played briefly for the Dallas Mavericks earlier this season, starting one game and appearing in eight total.
Kelley appeared in 32 G League with the Lakers affiliate South Bay Lakers. He averaged 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot center led the G League in blocks last season and was named to the league's All-Defensive team. Kelley will remain on the team for the rest of the season.
The Pelicans' roster now stands at 19, with plenty of new faces since the season began. New Orleans has suffered season-ending injuries to Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Dejounte Murray. New Orleans has long since been out of the playoff race and currently has the second-worst record in the Western Conference.
The team hoped pairing former all-star Dejounte Murray with Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram would build upon the team's 49-win season last night. Instead, the group never played a single game together after injuries to all four players occurred at different parts of the season.
Ingram was then traded to the Toronto Raptors before the deadline, and now the Pelicans must prepare for the future with Williamson as the team's main focus. Zion again suffered multiple injuries this year and played in just 30 games after playing a career-high 70 games last year.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors