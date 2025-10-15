Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Announce Unfortunate Injury Update on NBA Champion Kevon Looney

New Orleans Pelicans center Kevon Looney will miss a handful of weeks to begin the regular season, announced by the team Wednesday.

Matt Guzman

Sep 23, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Kevon Looney (55) poses during Media Day at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Sep 23, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Kevon Looney (55) poses during Media Day at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
When Kevon Looney put on his new threads for the first time, he knew he was going to miss the Golden State Warriors.

"Even though I’m going somewhere else now," the center said, "I can tell you, for sure, that everyone out here is still gonna be family to me forever. I’m Bay Area for life, no matter where I go."

Evidently, Looney joined the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million deal, adding experience to a group in dire need of leadership. But his debut will have to wait.

Looney OUT 2-3 Weeks

Wednesday afternoon, the Pelicans announced that Looney was diagnosed with a proximal tibiofibular ligament sprain in his left knee.

The injury occurred during the Pelicans’ preseason game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Oct. 5. Per the team, Looney will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Last season, Looney averaged 4.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 51 percent shooting for the Warriors. Joining New Orleans reunites the center with former teammate Jordan Poole — a prospect the latter is ecstatic about.

“As soon as you walk into a locker room at the beginning of the season, you can kind of feel it in the locker room, with the guys, the chemistry, the camaraderie,” Poole said“We've got guys that compete, where you don't have to make us get after each other, or make us play hard against each other."

Looney's former coach, Steve Kerr, feels the same way.

"You guys know my love for Loon," the coach said. "On and off the court," Kerr said. "We're going to miss his screening. We're going to miss his offensive rebounding. We're going to miss just how solid he is every day. And yeah — the locker room leadership."

New Orleans Pelicans forward Kevon Looney (55) takes part in media day at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Sep 23, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Kevon Looney (55) takes part in media day at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kerr went on: "Loon might have been the best leader I’ve ever seen in my life ... we’re going to really miss Loon."

The Pelicans have plenty to look forward to between Poole, healthy Zion Williamson, rookie Jeremiah Fears and Looney. They might have to wait a few weeks, but they're feeling better about their season outlook with a new-look roster.

Matt Guzman
