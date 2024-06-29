Pelicans G Trey Murphy III Participating On USA Basketball Men's Select Team
New Orleans Pelicans swingman Trey Murphy III will be one of the fifteen athletes named to the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, which will train with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team as they prepare for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.
The USA Select Team features 12 current NBA or NBA G League players; two players with NBA, NBA G League, international, and USA Basketball experience; and one incoming college freshman with USA Basketball experience.
Members of the USA Men’s Select Team will train daily with the USA Men’s National Team from July 6-8 in Las Vegas.
2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team Announcement
- Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons),
- Cooper Flagg (Duke University),
- Langston Galloway (Free Agent),
- Nigel Hayes-Davis (Fenerbahçe, Turkey),
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors),
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat),
- Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets),
- Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans),
- Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings),
- Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors),
- Micah Potter (Utah Jazz/Salt Lake City Stars),
- Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics),
- Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets),
- Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic),
- Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)
“As a former member of the USA Select Team, I know how important and fun this opportunity is for each of these players,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director. “There is a tremendous amount of talent on this Select squad with the significant job of helping the 2024 USA Men’s National Team as they begin their journey to the Olympics. Each of these athletes will play a role in our preparation as we also develop the national team pipeline for the future.”
The roster features 2024 NBA champion Pritchard, ten former NBA Draft first-round picks, seven players named to the NBA All-Rookie First or Second Team, and Suggs named to the 2024 NBA All-Defensive Team.
Ten 2024 USA Men’s Select Team members have previous USA Basketball experience at the junior and senior levels, including five returners from the 2023 USA Select Team (Duren, Galloway, Murphy, Murray, Pritchard).
Galloway helped the U.S. qualify for the 2022 FIBA Men’s World Cup by participating in multiple World Cup Qualifying windows. Duren and Pritchard have earned medals as junior national team members of the USA Basketball at various FIBA World Cup and Americas competitions.
Suggs’ USA experience dates back to 2017 and includes gold medals at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup, and 2017 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. Jackson-Davis returned to USA Basketball for the first time since 2018, when he won gold at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship. Jaquez participated in multiple mini and training camps in 2016 and 2017.
Flagg, who will be the first collegian to participate with the USA senior national team program since Doug McDermott and Marcus Smart in 2013, was named to the All-Star Five at the 2022 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup and recently won the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit as a member of the USA’s squad.
Hayes-Davis, Miller, Podziemski, and Potter will participate in USA Basketball for the first time.
For the second consecutive year, Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as head coach of the USA Select Team and will be joined by assistants Jim Boylen (Indiana Pacers) and Matt Painter (Purdue University).
“I’m looking forward to returning to Las Vegas and working with the USA Select Team once again,” Mosley said. “Over my three years with USA Basketball, I’ve gained a tremendous amount of knowledge on international basketball while having the opportunity to work alongside some of the best players and coaches in our game.”
Mosley served as an assistant coach on the 2021 USA Select Team, and Boylen was the head coach for the 2023 USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team, which went 9-3 through six competition windows from 2021-23. Painter, who chairs the USA Junior National Team Committee, was a court coach during the recent USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team training camp in Colorado Springs.
Since developing the USA Basketball Men’s National Team program in 2006, USA Basketball has picked and utilized eight (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2023) teams to help the USA National teams prepare for major international competitions.
Six members of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team have been on past select teams, including Devin Booker (2016), Kevin Durant (2008), Anthony Edwards (2021), Tyrese Haliburton (2021), Jrue Holiday (2012) and Kawhi Leonard (2012).
In all, 30 select team members have joined USA national teams that have competed at the Olympic Games or FIBA World Cup. Including those above as well as Harrison Barnes (2016, 2019), Shane Battier (2006), Mikal Bridges (2023), Jalen Brunson (2023), Demarcus Cousins (2014, 2016), DeMar DeRozan (2014, 2016), Paul George (2016), Jerami Grant (2020), Draymond Green (2016, 2020), Joe Harris (2019), Andre Iguodala (2010, 2012), Brandon Ingram (2023), Kyrie Irving (2014, 2016), Jaren Jackson Jr. (2023), Zach LaVine (2020), Kevin Love (2010, 2012, 2020), Mason Plumlee (2014, 2019), Derrick Rose (2010, 2014), Marcus Smart (2019), Klay Thompson (2014, 2016), Myles Turner (2019), Kemba Walker (2019), Russell Westbrook (2010, 2012) and Derrick White (2019).
*Announcement courtesy of the 2024 USA Men's National Teams Training Camp