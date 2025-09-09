Pelicans Make Controversial Decision Six Years After Anthony Davis' Departure
Landing a generational talent isn't easy in the NBA, hence why they are referred to as such. Therefore, when one ends up on your team, it's important to do everything you can to surround them with adequate talent to compete. When the New Orleans Hornets drafted Anthony Davis in 2012, they were thinking they'd land a player who'd transform their franchise into a perennial contender.
Well, looking at Davis, he did everything he could on the court for the Pelicans, playing elite basketball on both ends of the court. Despite multiple Top 10 MVP finishes and All-Defensive honors, the Pelicans' best season finish was the Western Conference Semifinals, where they lost in five games in 2018.
Just a year later, the Pelicans and Davis parted ways, as he'd be dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers and help them win a championship in his first season with the team. Now, it's been six years since the trade, and the Pelicans have decided to make a controversial decision regarding Davis.
Pelicans two-way guard Trey Alexander, who spent last season with the Denver Nuggets, will wear number 23 for New Orleans next season. On a two-way contract, Alexander will be allowed to appear in a maximum of 50 games.
Should Anthony Davis' Number Be Retired?
The reason why this decision by the Pelicans and Alexander is controversial is, of course, because that was the number Davis wore for the Pelicans during his seven seasons with the team. Therefore, that brings into question, should New Orleans retire Anthony Davis' number 23?
Short answer: Yes. However, that won't be happening until Davis decides to hang it up and call it a career, but the now Dallas Mavericks star looks like he still has plenty left in the tank before he decides to do so.
Looking at Davis' career rankings with the Pelicans, he's the franchise's all-time leader in the following categories: field goals, free throws, rebounds, blocks, and points. Given that current Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul will likely have his jersey retired by the franchise, it seems like Davis should be a lock to follow suit.
The Pelicans/Hornets became a franchise in 2002-03, and due to being so young, they have not retired a single number of a player that has played for them (they retired Pete Maravich's number 7 due to his contributions to the state of Louisiana). Therefore, Davis has a good chance of becoming the second number to be retired.