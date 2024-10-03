Pelicans Must Be 'Selfless' To Be Successful This Upcoming Season
The New Orleans Pelicans enter the new season with plenty of talent on their roster. CBS Sports recently revealed their Top 100 players list and six Pelicans made the cut. That tied for the most in the league with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Talent alone won't get New Orleans to contention, but a 'selfless' attitude will create a culture of winning in the Big Easy.
Many players will have to fill different roles this year to compensate for the lack of size in the middle. With the losses of Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance, Jr., and Cody Zeller this summer, real question marks surround this team about how they will rebound and defend the paint. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin told reporters during Media Day that the team will 'figure out' which style best fits each night on the court.
That means players must conform to play in ways they have not traditionally done so. Veteran guard CJ McCollum says the team's commitment to 'selfless' basketball will be the recipe for success this season.
"I think you have to be selfless in order to win," McCollum recently said. "You have to be willing to sacrifice both individually and collectively as a team. The best teams do it when it's necessary." There are plenty of opportunities for sacrifice this year.
McCollum enters his 12th season in the league, but with the addition of two-way guard Dejounte Murray, the Pelicans have a crowded backcourt. Many feel the veteran guard is best suited to come off the bench to start games. He addressed this question following training camp practice on Wednesday.
"I think the biggest thing is whatever it takes to win, I'm not going to volunteer (to come off the bench), but if that's what the coach wants to do, then that's what I will do."
McCollum stood next to Trey Murphy III, who revealed he is up to 215 pounds this season, and that's not by accident. The Pelicans will have to rely on his length to rebound and play some in the paint, something the fourth-year forward says he is ready to do.
Brandon Ingram will need to take a more mindful approach to three-point shooting. With Murray now the lead guard, Ingram's usage with the ball in his hands will drop. He must be active off the ball and willing to shoot threes to space the defense. In the last two seasons, the former all-star averaged less than four attempts from three per game. That number will have to increase for the Pelicans' offense to be successful, and there is evidence to prove it can.
Ingram averaged six three-point attempts in his first two seasons in New Orleans, playing alongside former teammate Lonzo Ball. Murray and Ball share some similarities in being dynamic passing guards, but Ingram needs to operate more from the perimeter than the midrange this year to unlock the Pelicans' offense.
"It's something I've been thinking about," Ingram told reporters regarding shooting more from the outside. "I've always had it, but don't do it because the midrange looks good... I know it's important for our team to succeed. I'm ready for it."
New Orleans star forward Zion Williamson will sometimes be asked to play center for extended periods, which he did for brief stretches last season. The two-time all-star looks to be in the best shape of his career, already down to his college weight, with the plans to be at 272 when the season starts. A healthy and in-shape Williamson at the five could unleash the Pelicans 'death lineup' to gain serious advantages on the offensive end of the court.
Griffin acknowledged there will be growing pains trying to figure it all out this year. The talent is present, but the buy-in is necessary for the Pelicans to contend. This year, pride must be put aside, and the team must selflessly work toward the common goal of competing for a championship.