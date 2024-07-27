Pelicans New Center Part of Team to Watch Out for During Paris Olympics
The quest for the Gold Medal in Men's Basketball begins this weekend in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
Daniel Theis has yet to wear a New Orleans Pelicans uniform officially, but the 32-year-old center will don his native uniform for the German National Team. While the United States is the favorite to capture Gold during this year's games, many think the German Team could medal.
ESPN's Senior Writer Brian Winhordst gave his list of teams to watch out for during the Summer Games. He listed the German squad as one to pose a threat to the top teams in the tournament.
"Germany is such a well-built and experienced team, it doesn't feel great assigning it in this category. But it is an indication of how deep this tournament is. The Germans were impressive in winning the World Cup last summer. They've got that super valuable mix of a dominant lead guard, international star Dennis Schroeder, and a gigantic and talented front line with NBA players Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Daniel Theis. Their veteran coach, Gordy Herbert, has proved to be brilliant at constructing and preparing his team."
Theis was instrumental in helping the Germans win Gold in last year's FIBA Basketball World Cup.
During the semifinal game against the USA, Theis recorded 21 points and seven rebounds and was a game-high +26 in plus-minus while on the floor. Germany won 113-111 before beating Serbia in the finale to capture the country's first-ever Gold Medal in the FIBA World Cup Games. He averaged 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists throughout the tournament.
Unlike last year, this year's USA team boasts the very best of what the country has to offer in the NBA.
Led by all-time greats LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, the United States went undefeated in their preliminary matches, although they were tested a few times. One close encounter came against the German team in a narrow 92-88 victory for the Americans on July 22nd.
In that game, Theis scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The Pelicans signed Theis to a one-year deal earlier this month to bolster their beleaguered front court after they lost Jonas Valanciunas in free agency and Cody Zeller in the Dejounte Murray deal.
In an attempt to address their lack of depth, they drafted Yves Missi from the University of Baylor with the No. 22 pick in this year's NBA draft. He is expected to be a work in progress, which means Theis should see significant playing time if New Orleans doesn't trade for a viable big man.
While he is undersized at 6-8, that could play into the new future executive vice president David Griffin sees for the team.
During an interview at the NBA Summer League, Griffin revealed he is not overly concerned with the lack of size on the team.
"I know everybody thinks we have to invest in the center position a little bit. We actually are really excited about what we have now. We are excited to play small and fast," he said.
Theis is a nine-year veteran in the league, with stops more multiple teams. He's started 151 regular season games in his career, averaging 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.