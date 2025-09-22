Pelicans Rookie Making Huge Strides Amid Injury Recovery
The New Orleans Pelicans might've finished at the bottom of the Western Conference standings last season, but they can't accept a similar fate for this upcoming year. The Pelicans were sitting pretty with control of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round pick in 2026, but decided to deal those swap rights, alongside the rights to their own 2026 first, on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft.
A shocking move, fans and executives alike couldn't believe that New Orleans was willing to part ways with a potentially valuable first-round pick in a 2026 draft class that projects to have three franchise player caliber prospects. However, the Pelicans made the move in the first place to trade up for the talented Maryland center Derik Queen.
While Queen had concerns during the draft process about his motor and defensive skills, he proved during his one season with Maryland that he can be molded into a special offensive talent in the right situation. However, Queen suffered a torn ligament in his wrist during the Summer League, undergoing surgery mid-July as he works to get back on the court before mid-season.
Pelicans Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars spoke with the media ahead of the team's media day, providing an update on where Queen stands in his recovery process.
Derik Queen Injury Update
"Your legs aren't broken," Dumars said. "You can run run run. He is so sick of running and riding the bike. I asked him if he knew who Lance Armstrong was... You have to get in the best shape possible... He is more and more anxious to get out there."
As Dumars says during the press conference, the emphasis for Queen is keeping him in shape by running and riding the stationary bike. While he's not able to be out on the court practicing, Dumars knows that he's only going to be set back further if he doesn't stay in playing shape.
Looking at Queen's stellar season with the Terrapins last year, he averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and combined for 2.2 steals and blocks per game. That was good enough to earn Big Ten Rookie of the Year, over other top draft picks like Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
During his time at the Las Vegas Summer League, Queen averaged 14.0 points and 11.0 rebounds, but he will need to cut back on the turnovers if he wants to be on the court next season, as he averaged 5.7 per game in 27.1 minutes.