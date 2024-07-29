Pelicans Star Guard Not Enough to Help Puerto Rico Win Opening Game in Olympics
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado has been incredible for Puerto Rico this summer. He was a driving force in them qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games for the first time since 2004.
During a qualifying tournament earlier in July, Alvarado took home the MVP award. He averaged 16 points per game during the even that saw him have a 29-point outburst against Italy.
Heading into Group Play, Alvarado was projected to be one of the most impactful NBA players in the tournament. In Puerto Rico’s first game of Group C, they faced off against South Sudan and were viewed as the favorites.
Pulling off a historic upset is something Puerto Rico knows well, as they defeated Team USA in 2004. This time, they were on the receiving end of a historic loss.
On Sunday, South Sudan picked up a 90-79 victory over Puerto Rico, marking their first-ever win in Olympic men’s basketball. Leading the way for South Sudan with 19 points was Carlik Jones, who spearheaded their second-half comeback.
"We're not a secret anymore," South Sudan coach Royal Ivey said afterward.
South Sudan opened a lot of eyes with the friendly they played against Team USA leading up to the Olympics. Some late-game heroics from LeBron James is what separated the Americans from suffering a massive defeat.
Team USA will face off against South Sudan again on Wednesday.
On Saturday, Puerto Rico will get their crack at the Americans. All eyes will be on Alvardo, as he suffered an ankle injury against South Sudan.
He helped Puerto Rico get out to an early lead, but their success was derailed when he had to exit. With 3.5 seconds remaining in the first half, trainers helped Alvardo to the locker room.
South Sudan had no answers for him, as Alvarado scored 19 points in the first half. He was not in the lineup at the start of the third quarter but emerged from the locker room and was able to get back on the court.
With 7:52 remaining in the quarter, he checked back in. Unfortunately, his return was not enough to help Puerto Rico get back in the game despite his 26 points scored.
"Jose's a warrior," coach Nelson Colon said. "Other players would maybe said I'm hurt, I can't go. But he said, 'I'm here, I'll do my best to try to help the team.' ... I know him. He wants to be here to play."
Colon was unable to provide an update on the status of the Pelicans point guard moving forward. However, he does expect that he will do everything he can to get on the court.
If he is unable to play, things are going to get ugly for Puerto Rico against Serbia, who is led by Denver Nuggets three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic.