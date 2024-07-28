New Orleans Pelicans Point Guard Projected to be Top Olympic Player
The NBA has become a national game, as evidenced by the number of players who are representing their countries in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The New Orleans Pelicans will be well represented with two players taking part.
Center Daniel Theis, who was signed this offseason as a free agent, plays for Germany. Point guard Jose Alvarado is representing Puerto Rico, who qualified for the Summer Games for the first time since 2004.
Alvarado was a key factor in Puerto Rico earning a spot, as they won the 2024 FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament earlier in July. He took home the MVP award, averaging 16 points per game as he shot 50 percent from the floor and 3-point range.
Puerto Rico is going to need more performances like that from Alvarado if they are going to make noise in the Olympics. The Pelicans’ reserve guard may not have the name recognition as some of his NBA peers taking part this summer, but he has a chance to become a household name.
Over at ESPN, Neil Paine put together a piece projecting the top NBA players taking part in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Coming in at No. 19 on the 20-player list was Alvarado.
“Because of injuries and less than eye-catching scoring stats, Alvarado has a tendency to fly under the radar (when he's not stirring up trouble with other players). But when healthy, he is one of the NBA's best defensive point guards despite standing a mere 6 feet. (Those constant Pat Beverley comparisons are onto something.)
Among active players with a minimum of 3,000 career minutes, only Matisse Thybulle, Gary Payton II and Chris Paul have a higher career steal rate than Alvarado's 3.0% mark -- "Grand Theft Alvarado" indeed -- and only Payton II, Caruso and De'Anthony Melton have a higher defensive Estimated RAPTOR than Alvarado at +2.0.
While he isn't much of a scorer inside the 3-point arc, Alvarado doesn't make many mistakes with the ball -- and his defense makes up for what he lacks on offense,” Paine wrote.
Given some of the superstars who are taking part in the tournament this summer, it is a pleasant surprise to see Alvarado projected to play so well. There are 81 current and former NBA players taking part, and Alvardo is expected to be one of the most productive.
The New Orleans point guard is a menace on defense and the way games are officiated will benefit him. More physicality is allowed during international competitions than during NBA games.
His 3-point shooting and playmaking will also be a difference-maker for Puerto Rico. Alvarado is looking to become a hero for his nation just as the team's current head coach Carlos Arroyo was in 2004 when Puerto Rico pulled off a massive upset over Team USA.