Pelicans Star Trey Murphy III Reveals Three Goals for Next NBA Season
The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a disastrous 2024-25 season where they finished just 21-61 and were plagued by injuries. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, and Herb Jones played a combined 99 games last season, but it did not end there.
Trey Murphy III broke out as a rising star last season, but even he missed 29 games. In his 53 appearances, however, Murphy III shined, averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game with 45.4/36.1/88.7 shooting splits.
The 25-year-old forward is now seen as a building block for New Orleans, as the franchise is making sure to hold him close despite recent trade rumors.
Murphy III has high hopes for next season
In a recent interview with the NBA's social team, Murphy III talked about his big goals heading into the 2025-26 season, as he has three specific things on his mind.
"Win games, get to the playoffs, become an All-Star," Murphy III said. "Big chip on my shoulder, especially from last year. You know, I wanna prove people wrong."
Murphy III also detailed his offseason, talking about how he can take a leap in the NBA.
"Just elevating your game, and I think that comes in the offseason with film work, skill work, what you're doing in the weight room," Murphy III said. "I think the biggest way of separating yourself is just knowing what you have to do to get better. The biggest thing I'm working on with Drew [Hanlen] right now is some mid-range, bumping off, and creating space for my shot."
Can Murphy III be an All-Star?
Of course, Murphy III's goals of winning more games and making the playoffs are sort of out of his hands. While he can undoubtedly help the team win more games, he can not do that alone. Other Pelicans like Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray, and Herb Jones will play huge roles in New Orleans' quest to get back in the postseason, but Murphy III could certainly be the most important.
If the Pelicans are winning games, even if they are able to hang around .500, then Murphy III could have a legitimate shot at being an All-Star. While he still needs to improve, if he makes a similar jump to the one he made last season, he should be sitting near some of the top wings in the Western Conference.