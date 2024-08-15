Proposed Blockbuster Trade Would Send New Orleans Pelicans Star Back to Lakers
The New Orleans Pelicans were widely expected to trade star forward Brandon Ingram this summer. While that hasn't happened yet, there is still some time before the season arrives to make a move.
There are some signals suggesting the two parties will play out this year together, however, if the right deal comes up, the Pelicans would likely be happy to move Ingram.
Keeping that in mind, Bleacher Report has suggested a blockbuster three-team trade that would end up sending their star to the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the trade proposal, they have suggested the following package.
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III, Christian Wood
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Brandon Ingram
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Rui Hachimura, Jordan Hawkins, D'Angelo Russell, 2025 Second-Round Pick via Lakers, 2025 Second-Round Pick via Clippers)
Needless to say, there would be a lot of moving pieces and it would be difficult to get done, but it could actually end up making sense for all three teams.
For New Orleans, acquiring Simons would give them another dynamic scoring option, Williams would give them a much better situation at center, and Wood would provide quality frontcourt depth.
On the Lakers' end of the deal, they would get a legitimate star in Ingram to help relieve pressure off LeBron James and Anthony Davis, giving them their best shot to win another NBA Finals
As for the Portland Trail Blazers, they would be getting two quality young pieces in Hachimura and Hawkins. Russell could fill a role as well, or they could flip him for some more pieces. Adding two second-round pick would also give themselves future assets to play with in potential trade discussions.
Would this be the ideal move for the Pelicans involving Ingram?
Honestly, no.
They would prefer to get a player who can come in and be a star, in addition to getting first-round draft capital.
However, the time to get that kind of trade might have come and gone.
Simons would truly be a major impact player for the future. He is just 25 years old and has the 2025-26 season left on his contract as well. If things work out, they could re-sign him.
Adding both Williams and Wood would also bring in legitimate center options to a position that desperately needs it.
While it is only a suggestion, it would be intriguing for all three teams if something like this were to get done.