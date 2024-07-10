Proposed New Orleans Pelicans Trade Would Move Star for Perfect Center
The New Orleans Pelicans have been rumored to be interested in moving star forward Brandon Ingram. He could bring back a great return and might be traded as the Pelicans look to find players who better fit their roster.
There's no denying the type of talent the 26-year-old has, but sometimes, fit is more important than talent.
After trading for Dejounte Murray, New Orleans has one clear hole they need to fill on their roster, and it's at the center position. They don't have a starting center on the roster, which poses some worries as they head into the season.
Proposing a trade to help them fill that issue, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report pitched a deal that'd move Ingram to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.
The Pelicans would also send a 2025 first-round pick (top-three-protected via LAL) to the Cavaliers.
"It's felt like Ingram would be the next trade domino to drop, but the fact he's still in the Crescent City highlights how tricky it's been to find a match on the trade market. Unless, of course, you consider Allen as a realistic option, even though the Cavaliers insist they aren't splitting up their core. Still, Cleveland has experienced the playoff limitations of the non-shooting Allen-Evan Mobley frontcourt combo. Plus, it still hasn't found that difference-maker it's needed on the wing for years. This maybe isn't a perfect match, but it's as close as you'll find for Ingram in the current market."
While Allen would be a great option to fill that void, especially given his ability to block shots at a high level, his offensive game does bring worries next to Zion Williamson.
Allen doesn't shoot and is more of a threat around the rim, making spacing tough for Williamson, who also struggles with a lack of an outside shot.
However, there might not be many other better options. There isn't a surplus of shooting centers around the league, so unless they could find a way to land a player like Brook Lopez, they might have to go a different route.
Even Lopez, due to his age, would bring other challenges.
In the 2023-24 season, Allen averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. He's finished in the top 12 in Defensive Player of the Year voting in three seasons, an indication of the type of defender he is.
It'll be interesting to see what happens, but it looks likely that Ingram could be moved if they get the package they want.