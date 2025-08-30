Scary Pelicans Trend Continues After Jose Alvarado Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans have made some major changes during the 2025 NBA offseason, headlined by a big trade with the Washington Wizards. In that deal, the Pelicans sent CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to the Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey.
On top of that, the Pelicans added guys like veteran big man Kevon Looney, along with standout rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. The Pelicans have constructed an impressive core group, especially built around star forward Zion Williamson, but there is one major concern that continues to hold them back.
Pelicans injury concerns
In the 2024-25 season, the Pelicans finished with a 21-61 record, falling well short of a postseason appearance despite having a talented roster. The reason for this? Injuries.
Last season, the Pelicans had 11 players who averaged 10+ points per game, but none of them played 60 or more games. New Orleans had horrible injury luck throughout their 2024-25 campaign, headlined by Williamson playing just 30 games. On top of Williamson, Brandon Ingram played 18, Dejounte Murray played 31, and Herb Jones played 20.
The Pelicans have been one of the unluckiest teams with injuries over the past year, and all they can hope for in the upcoming 2025-26 season is that they stay healthy.
Jose Alvarado's offseason injury
Unfortunately for the Pelicans, standout guard Jose Alvarado suffered an injury while representing Puerto Rico during an AmeriCup game on Thursday.
Alvarado took a hard fall while fighting for a rebound against Argentina and ultimately had to be stretchered off the floor.
Via MrBuckBuck: "Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado stretchered off the court after a hard fall
Puerto Rico lost to Argentina 77-82 in the AmeriCup Quarterfinals"
Alvarado assured fans that he was okay, sending a message on Instagram after the scary injury.
"Appreciate the love yall," Alvarado said. "But your boy good. God got me."
While the severity of Alvarado's injury is still unknown, the Pelicans can not afford to suffer another serious injury before their 2025-26 season even begins. As Murray still recovers from a ruptured Achilles, the Pelicans' backcourt depth would be stretched thin if Alvarado has to miss any time.
Last season, Alvarado averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game through 56 appearances and 23 starts, and he is expected to continue to be a major part of the Pelicans' system moving forward. Of course, all Pelicans fans are hoping that Alvarado avoided a serious injury.