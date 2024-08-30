Should the New Orleans Pelicans Pursue Myles Turner in a Trade?
Coming into the season, the New Orleans Pelicans appear like they have a glaring issue at the center position.
This offseason, the Pelicans did a lot of good things. The trade for Dejounte Murray looks like a steal for the Pelicans in terms of what they had to give up for a two-way guard like Murray. While how he will fit on offense for the Pelicans remains to be seen, he is certainly a very talented player.
In addition to bringing in Murray, the Pelicans also signed center Daniel Theis this offseason. As it stands, Theis is expected to be the starting center for the Pelicans, which has to be a bit of a concern.
Throughout his career, Theis has averaged under 20 minutes per game, which is likely a number that would have to go up on New Orleans with the way the roster is currently built. Furthermore, adding a center at some point seems like a need for the Pelicans.
Greg Schwartz of Bleacher Report recently highlighted a few centers who would be excellent trade targets for New Orleans. One of the players he mentioned was Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers.
"The New Orleans Pelicans may have to turn to Zion Williamson at center given their current options, although finding a floor-spacing option to play alongside him would be far better."
"Turner, 28, is the ideal target. He averaged 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and shot 35.8 percent from deep last year and could serve as a three-point shooting, rim-protecting big man for New Orleans. His presence would prevent Williamson from having to defend centers and keep the floor open offensively."
Turner would be a very appealing trade target for the Pelicans, as he checks pretty much every box that they need. On the offensive end of the court, Turner’s ability to stretch the floor effectively as a three-point shooter would create plenty of space for Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Murray to operate.
Last season, Turner shot 35 percent from three-point range and hit 1.5 threes per game. Also, he blocked 1.9 shots per game, making him a strong player on both ends of the court.
While Turner might be a great fit for the Pelicans, it would likely take a significant package to get a deal done. The Indiana Pacers are hoping to once again be contenders in the Eastern Conference and Turner had a lot to do with their success last season.
It appears unlikely that Turner is available in a trade as of now, but as the season progresses, anything could happen. For the Pelicans, a player like Turner would be a perfect fit to solve their woes at center.