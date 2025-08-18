Six-Year NBA Veteran Signs Deal With New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a much more eventful offseason than many expected. However, some of their choices have had fans and the media questioning the front office.
The Pelicans started out their offseason by trading away CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey, as the team looks to get younger. This deal was actually exciting, as it gives Poole and Bey, two very talented players, a chance for fresh starts in New Orleans.
Pelicans' concerning trade
However, the trade that the Pelicans made during the 2025 NBA Draft was a head-scratcher. With the seventh overall pick, the Pelicans drafted Jeremiah Fears, an exciting guard out of Oklahoma, who was a great choice. After that, though, they felt desperate to add more young talent.
The Pelicans traded the 23rd overall pick and a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee) to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the 13th pick, so that they could select Derik Queen. The problem with this trade is not necessarily a knock on Queen, as the 20-year-old big man has some potential, but the Pelicans thought it was a good idea to ship away their pick for next year's draft.
There is no real indicator that the Pelicans will be good next season, as many still expect them to be competing for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Trading away that pick to move into the late lottery of this summer's draft was a concerning move.
Pelicans still making moves
This offseason, the Pelicans also signed veteran center and former Golden State Warriors champion Kevon Looney in free agency. Looney will be a valuable backup center in New Orleans as they try to stay competitive with a talented core, but they still have work to do.
On Monday, the Pelicans reportedly signed six-year NBA veteran forward Jalen McDaniels, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Jalen McDaniels, not to be confused with his brother on the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaden, has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards throughout his career. The 6-foot-9 forward is not near the talent of his brother, who is regarded as one of the best defenders in the NBA, but it seems like the tools are there.
Every team that McDaniels goes to, they hope he can be an effective defender with his long frame, but the 27-year-old has struggled to piece it together. Still, McDaniels had a few good seasons in Charlotte, and if he can at least be a rotational piece in New Orleans at some point, then it would be a success.