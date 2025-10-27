Jordan Poole Throws Shade at Former Team After Pelicans' Home Opener
Jordan Poole has gotten off to a steady start in his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans. While New Orleans has dropped the first two games of the season, Poole has been one of the biggest contributors on the court, second on the team with 19 points per game and third on the team with 3.5 assists per game.
Poole was traded to the Pelicans from the Washington Wizards this past offseason, along with Saddiq Bey, in exchange for CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynk, Cam Whitmore (via Houston), and a future second-round pick, a major move for the Pelicans to add some offensive firepower to back up star Zion Williamson.
Poole has found himself embraced by Pelicans fans early in this season. By his own admission, the atmosphere at Smoothie King Arena has been a welcome departure from what he experienced back in Washington.
"It Was Dead In Capital One"
“I went back and I told all my people, like — it feels so good to be in an environment where the fans are engaged, and you can feel the electricity in there… You can feel the fans chanting. Like, the last two years? Dead in there. It was dead in Capital One," Poole said (via Legion Hoops).
Poole's statement is sure to light a fire under Washington fans who watched him on the court with the Wizards for two seasons after he was traded to the nation's capital from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul, but what Poole said about the Wizards' home arena being "dead" does have the numbers to back it up.
The Wizards were at the very bottom of the NBA's attendance last season in both average attendance, with 643,363 total fans, and average home attendance, with 16,084 fans per game.
The Wizards' product on the court matched up with the small number of fans who showed up to watch, resulting in two dismal finishes during the two seasons Poole was there, with a combined 33-131 record from 2023-25.
How Pelicans Fans Measure Up
It's worth noting that the Pelicans weren't drawing in that many more fans than the Wizards last season, with a total home attendance of 689,400, bringing in that number with one more scheduled home game than the Wizards had, but the shift has clearly appeared drastic to Poole.
The Pelicans have had a rocky road the past few seasons and have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, but key additions like Poole are an indication that New Orleans will be fighting harder than ever to make it back to postseason glory.
A healthy season from Zion Williamson and the return of several key players from injury presents tremendous upside for New Orleans, and while the start to the season may have been slow, the Pelicans have the potential to make a serious run this season.
If things all go to plan, the Pelicans will be playing winning basketball soon enough, and by Poole's judgment, they'll be doing it in front of a dedicated fanbase.