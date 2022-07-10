Pelicans' GM Trajan Langdon Talks Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, and Willie Green

General manager Trajan Langdon had an insightful interview during the New Orleans Pelicans' 68-85 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022 Summer League opener. The exec answered questions about Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, and the team's direction for the upcoming season.

Here are a few takeaways from the interview:

Jose Alvarado 'Beaten Up' a Bit?

The Pelicans chose to keep Alvarado out of the Summer League opener because Jose was a "beat up a little bit" after playing for the Puerto Rico Nationals Team in the FIBA Basketball World Championship. Langdon said, "we want to rest them a little bit just to make sure he's recovered and not have to have a chance out on the floor to get hurt."

Zion Williamson Optimism

"I think was the success of our team this past year, adding him to that group, I think it'd be really exciting. And our guys are really motivated to come together and have us take another step this season as

well."

How New Orleans Transformed as a Basketball City

"The fans have been great," Langdon shared. "I think these guys [Pelicans players] are believing and feeling it, and that's spreading throughout the city. I'm seeing a lot more Pelicans gear on the streets than before, so it's exciting time down the Crescent City, and we're excited to get this next season started."

How Did the Pelicans Make the Postseason After 1-12 Start

"All the credit in the world to Willie Green and his staff for staying consistent," Langdon remarked. "The message is always consistent. The emotion, the approach every day in practice. Pregame, and postgame are always very impressive."

What Are the Characteristics of Willie Green

Langdon noted, "I mean, he's just a leader. And through his time in the NBA as a player, he has some really good coaches and has a lot of really good players around him." He continued, "And obviously, when he started his career with Steve Kerr at Golden State and Monty in Phoenix, he sharpened those skills and honed his talents, and he's ready, and we have a good one. We're fortunate to have him as our leader on the court. He is just going to get better and better."

How Does He View the Pelicans in the Western Conference This Year

"I think it's just we want to we think we compete with every team every night. Now obviously how many wins? Who knows?...we're going to have high standards...we're going to build towards." Trajan Langdon mentioned.

The New Orleans Pelicans loss its Summer League opener and perhaps their first-round pick Dyson Daniels for a period of time. Daniels stepped on a Portland player's foot, rolled his right ankle, and left the game. New Orleans listed the injury as a right-ankle sprain.

