Unique Relationship of New Orleans Pelicans Backcourt Set To Grow on the Court
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has always had a unique relationship with Dejounte Murray. Despite never being on the same team, they would always text each other on September 19.
It was both of their birthdays, and they would send each other well wishes.
“We’ve been texting each other ‘happy birthday’ for like seven years,” McCollum said, via Christian Clark of NOLA.com.
Just a few weeks ago, they turned 33 and 28 years old, respectively, but were able to exchange their pleasantries in person.
That is because the two are now teammates after the Pelicans acquired Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in a blockbuster trade over the summer.
The talented backcourt duo is going to share the court together for a good amount of time this upcoming season. Head coach Willie Green hasn’t decided on what his starting lineup will be, but he is excited about what his guards will bring to the mix.
During his tenure in New Orleans, McCollum has filled several roles for the team. He has been the lead ball-handler at times, but that will no longer be necessary with Murray in the mix.
The veteran will be playing off-ball more, which is a role that he thrives in. A legitimate three-level scorer, McCollum is going to benefit from having a table-setter of Murray’s caliber in the lineup.
“I think the beauty of it is both of those guys over the course of their careers have played off other point guards or scoring guards,” Green said. “Dejounte did it early in San Antonio. He also did it in Atlanta. CJ, for almost his whole career, was with Damian Lillard. Those guys are interchangeable. They can adjust on the fly. I think it makes us a problem for other teams.”
A versatile duo, each of them is capable of playing on the ball or off.
Murray spent a lot of time off the ball with the Hawks, playing alongside Trae Young, who handled the ball a majority of the time he was on the court. That helped round out his skill set, but with the Pelicans, he will move into a point guard role.
It is one he excelled at before landing in Atlanta, as he averaged 9.2 assists per game in his final season with the San Antonio Spurs. Pushing for double-digits will be possible given how much talent is surrounding him now in New Orleans.
“Any point guard in this league will tell you they’d love to be in this position, with the talent around,” Murray said. "For me, I’m here to make all of their jobs easier. But also, they’re going to push me to be who I am. Personally, this is a blessing just to have this talent around me. I want to make sure they don’t have to work too hard for baskets.”
Who starts alongside Murray will be a storyline worth following all training camp. As long as he remains on the team, Brandon Ingram will occupy one of those spots along with Zion Williamson.
There are a lot of people who believe that Trey Murphy deserves a starting spot, but his status for opening night is up in the air after it was revealed he injured his hamstring during practice this week.
That could open the door for McCollum to remain in the mix, but it is hard to envision Herbert Jones being moved to the second unit after being a starter for essentially his entire NBA career.