New Orleans Pelicans David Griffin Issues Challenge to Zion Williamson
There are a lot of questions about what New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green will do with the starting lineup during the 2024-25 season.
During Media Day, he let it be known that he is open to ideas, as he isn’t married to having a traditional center in the starting five. That could mean we see Zion Williamson starting at the five of a supercharged, small-ball lineup.
If Williamson is going to be playing center, it will open things up drastically on the offensive side of the ball for him to operate. His efficiency was already going to see a spike with a legitimate point guard in Dejounte Murray being added to the lineup.
If he is the only player who isn’t a 3-point shooting threat on the court, it will make life easier for him. Alas, that is something that management would like to see change during the upcoming campaign.
The Pelicans believe that the former No. 1 pick can shoot from the perimeter if he chooses to do it more. Executive vice president David Griffin issued a challenge to his star player at media day.
“Shoot more of the shots he’s capable of shooting that he never seems to take,” Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin said, via Christian Clark of NOLA.com. “Zion can really shoot the ball. I think we are looking at his offseason as an opportunity for him.”
Playing on the perimeter isn’t something that he has done much in his career. He made four 3-pointers in his NBA debut but has gone 183 games and counting without making more than two in a game since.
For his career, he averages 0.5 3-point attempts per game with 0.3 makes, shooting 34.1 percent. That percentage, should it remain the same with increased volume, is respectable.
For Williamson, it is the mental aspect of shooting jump shots that he needs to get over.
“It’s honestly telling myself, ‘It’s OK to miss,' " Williamson said. “I think that’s always been my mental hurdle since college. When I miss, I don’t want to feel like I’m just forcing up shots. I feel like once I get past that — and I feel like I mostly am — once I fully get past it, I’ll be all right.”
New Orleans doesn’t want to see their most physically gifted player floating out to the perimeter with too much regularity, abandoning his bruising play on the interior. But, gaining confidence with his jump shot would help take his offensive game to another level.
If he can prove to opposing teams that he can knock down jumpers, even from just 15 feet, the court will open up for him. It is an area that he is getting more comfortable operating from.
“I feel pretty comfortable in the midrange right now,” Williamson said. “I’m a capable 3-point shooter. I can shoot them. But my mind is getting the best shot, attacking the basket. As of now, close to the basket and middies for sure.”
He is certainly not wrong; he is at his best attacking the rim, putting his unique blend of size and athleticism to use. After putting in so much work getting his body right in the offseason, it will be exciting to see what kind of augmentations he has made to his game on the court.