Zion Williamson Expresses Excitement On Sharing Court With Jordan Poole
The New Orleans Pelicans will enter the 2025-26 season with some excitement around the team, especially with the new faces coming to the roster. In the 2025 NBA Draft, New Orleans drafted two lottery picks with Jeremiah Fears seventh overall and Derik Queen 13th overall. In addition, the Pelicans made some moves through signings and trade as well.
Perhaps the most notable name that was brought in was Jordan Poole, a 2022 NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors, who has spent his past two seasons with the Washington Wizards. After being dealt in the CJ McCollum deal, he has a chance to be a part of winning basketball again if everything goes to plan.
Pelicans Star Speaks Out About Poole
Ahead of the Pelicans' pair of preseason games in Australia against two NBL clubs, Zion Williamson spoke about playing alongside Poole, a player who could add some much-needed offensive firepower on the perimeter.
"As far as my chemistry with Jordan Poole ... he's a competitor and I think we're going to have a lot of fun on the court. It's going to be exciting to watch," Williamson said, according to inkl.
Poole got to serve as the number one option with the Wizards the last two seasons, but now in New Orleans, slotting in to a lesser role might be exactly what he needs to look more like the Golden State version of himself.
How Does Poole And Williamson Fit Next To One Another?
In terms of how they fit next to one another, Poole addressed that when speaking with the media in Australia.
"I feel like our chemistry is pretty natural," Poole said. "We both have our own gravity. Feel like we complement each other really well. He's got a lot of gravity in the paint; he can drive, get to the basket. I like to play on the perimeter, bring out the spacing. We've been having a lot of conversations, getting our chemistry right."
In an ideal situation, Poole slots into CJ McCollum's role in New Orleans, but brings some more juice on the offensive end due to an eight-year age gap. Coming off his most efficient three-point shooting season at 37.8%, the Pelicans will need Poole to maintain that, especially if he consistently finds open looks off Williamson's drives.
The offensive end of the court doesn't seem like there are many concerns at the moment, especially if the two are rapidly developing chemistry and could see plenty of pick-and-roll action between them. The defensive end is more of a concern, but New Orleans should be able to get by if the two stars buy in and players like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III do the heavy lifting.