Zion Williamson Poised to Have Big Opening Night for Pelicans
With the NBA season starting Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans will have their opening tip-off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, October 22.
During the offseason, the Pelicans acquired veterans like Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and Saddiq Bey, and drafted Jeremiah Fears with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft. They also retained Yves Missi and Jordan Hawkins, who both played solid minutes for them this past season.
The Pelicans' identity is starting to form, and at the center of that identity is 25-year-old forward Zion Williamson. He hasn't had the most consistent career thus far, but this season could change that narrative.
Zion's Minutes and How That Might Change This Season
Since being drafted first overall in 2019, Williamson has only played more than 65 games in a season (the amount required to be eligible for NBA awards) once in his career, in 2023-24.
This offseason, Williamson lost weight and put himself in a healthier position to succeed. After having a good preseason, that might be the launching point for him to be back to the All-Star level he's played at before.
His head coach, Willie Green, spoke on how they'll be viewing Williamson's minutes this upcoming season. "Right now, he's good to go. That's our focus, he's good to go and we want to get him on the floor," he said.
"There is no restriction on him. As long as he's feeling great and doing what he's supposed to do, we'll continue to monitor him," Green continued.
That's a fantastic sign from the Pelicans' head coach, because if they can have a consistent star on the floor -- something they haven't necessarily had these past few seasons -- the Pelicans could climb the standings better than they have previously.
How Williamson Will Lead The Pelicans Roster
This Pelicans roster is young, but it could have a lot more potential. If we see Zion play well this season, say, averaging 25-6-6, who knows what this team could do.
As they open their season with the matchup against the Grizzlies, who won't be at full strength, this is the perfect opportunity for Williamson to show off his new lean look and dominate the post at the same time.
Williamson will most likely want to make a statement in the first game, so it wouldn't be surprising if he came out with some fire. Williamson has been known to be a bully in the paint, so for those fans tuning in, there could be a show as the Pelicans face off with the Grizzlies.