Zion Williamson Shows Leadership in Advice to Rookie Derik Queen
When Derik Queen suffered a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist during Summer League in July, the New Orleans Pelicans' 13th overall pick faced a murky start to his NBA career.
The 6-foot-9 center was initially set to be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, putting his availability for the season opener in jeopardy. However, executive vice president Joe Dumars revealed Queen has been attacking his rehabilitation with ferocity, focusing on the conditioning issues that were concerning during Summer League.
"Your legs aren't broken, and so, you can run, run, run," Dumars told reporters. "So, he's so sick of running and riding a bike. We've pushed him about conditioning."
Queen's Heartfelt Message About Zion
Three months later, as the rookie big man gets closer to his debut, he's leaning on wisdom from someone who knows the mental toll of injuries a little too well: Zion Williamson.
"He said he gets what I'm going through and he's been through a lot of injuries but once I'm healthy and I'm back, everything I did is going to be worth it," Queen revealed about his conversations with the Pelicans' franchise cornerstone.
The Big Ten Freshman of the Year from Maryland averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds per game during his three Summer League appearances before the injury, and Williamson knows that struggle, having battled injuries throughout his six-year NBA career.
The two-time All-Star has played just 214 games entering his seventh season, missing extensive time with hamstring issues, knee problems, and conditioning concerns that have prevented him from being the highly touted prospect he was supposed to be coming out of college.
Williamson Has Done His Part
Queen's recovery timeline aligns with what appears to be a pivotal season for his mentor.
Williamson arrived at media day in the best shape of his career, visibly leaner and committed to a new training regimen that the organization hopes will finally unlock his durability.
Last season, the 25-year-old appeared in just 40 games as the Pelicans limped to a 21-61 record, second-worst in the Western Conference.
Can the Pelicans surprise in the loaded and competitive Western Conference this season?
It hinges entirely on health. A mature, focused Williamson paired with new acquisitions Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney, plus returning All-Defensive wing Herb Jones and sharpshooter Trey Murphy III, gives New Orleans legitimate weapons.
Whether Queen's work during recovery pays off remains to be seen. But with Williamson's guidance and the franchise's playoff aspirations riding on their health, the Pelicans enter 2025-26 with optimism that this season might be different.