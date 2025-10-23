Zion Williamson Wants To Put on a Show in Pelicans’ Home Opener
The New Orleans Pelicans opened their 2025-26 season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, suffering a 128-122 loss. Of course, this is not an ideal way to start the new season, but the Pelicans have plenty to look forward to for the rest of their campaign.
With a new-look lineup, there were destined to be some growing pains, but the Pelicans did not play as badly as many likely expected on Wednesday night. Star forward Zion Williamson led the way with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and five steals on 10-21 shooting from the field. Of course, the Pelicans need the best version of Williamson this season, and he showed a glimpse of what's in store.
Zion looking forward to home opener
Of course, starting the season with a loss is disappointing for Williamson and the Pelicans, but on Friday, they have a chance to make a statement in front of their home crowd. The Pelicans are set to host the San Antonio Spurs, who are coming off an impressive win over the Dallas Mavericks, and Williamson is looking forward to it.
"Always competing against great players, as a competitor, is dope," Williamson said about facing Victor Wembanyama, "but I definitely look forward to playing at the crib. That's the city. I hope the city comes out and brings the energy. We're looking to put on a show and have fun."
In the 2024-25 season, the Pelicans were 5-7 at home when Zion Williamson was on the court, but just 14-27 overall while playing at the Smoothie King Center. Of course, they will need to improve that mark this season to get back near the Western Conference playoff picture, and it all starts with a healthy and in-shape Williamson.
If Williamson can continue to play like he did on Wednesday, at home or on the road, then the Pelicans will be in a great position to stay competitive throughout the season. Of course, Friday's matchup with Wembanyama and the Spurs gives Williamson and company a great opportunity to make a statement in front of the New Orleans crowd, and hopefully give them a momentum boost moving forward.
The Pelicans and Spurs will face off in New Orleans on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET, and like Zion Williamson said, he is hoping to see the city show up and show their support for the 2025-26 home opener.