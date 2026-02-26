Next Step in Zion Williamson's Development Is Obvious After Tuesday's Remarks

New Orleans Pelicans fans witnessed a rarity on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. Not only did they witness back-to-back wins, but they also saw star forward Zion Williamson make a three-pointer. It was Williamson’s first basket from beyond the arc this season, and his first made three-pointer since February 12, 2025. Even though the two-time All-Star leads the league in points per game in the paint, many have clamored for Williamson to expand his game by shooting from outside.

Zion spoke to reporters postgame about wanting to diversify his game with outside shooting, but sometimes his own mind gets in the way of attempting more from outside the paint. “Yeah, I’m definitely going to look for it more, I just hate when I miss”, Williamson said about attempting outside shots. He continued, “It’s not that I don’t want to shoot them, I hate when I miss. I just don’t want to feel like I wasted a team’s possession, but I’m definitely going to incorporate it more.”

Zion Williamson Needs to Shoot More Threes Down the Stretch

The last 23 games are a good opportunity for the former No. 1 overall pick to change up his shot selection during game time. New Orleans has the second-worst record in the Western Conference and not much to play for the remainder of the year.

Williamson made 16 three-pointers in his first two years in the NBA. Over the last four years, he’s only made 17, while only averaging about 13 attempts from deep per season. Now defenses usually sag in the lane and play his left hand, looking for the drive directly to the basket. His ability get to the rim at will is still impressive given his athleticism and strength, but think how much more dangerous he could be offensively by adding an outside shot to his repertoire.

The 25-year-old power forward has impressed in one area this season, and that’s his availability. The former Duke standout has played in 33 straight games, the longest stretch of his career. Injuries have ravaged him every season since joining the Pelicans in 2019, but he’s looking to improve his image and help himself financially as well.

Williamson’s contract is laden with incentives tied specifically to games played and weight clauses. The organization stood pat on not trading him before the deadline, and still considered him a foundational piece of their team moving forward. Some of that is a product of his low perceived trade value, but his string of games played could be enticing for a team thinking he’s turned the corner on his injury history. It could also be helpful for New Orleans to consider him in their long-term plans if he has turned the corner on his availability.

The Pelicans are enduring their fifth losing season in the last seven years and are currently second-to-last in the Western Conference standings. New Orleans can’t improve their roster through the draft next year because they don’t own their first-round pick. That selection is going to the Atlanta Hawks by way of the Derik Queen trade. If the Pelicans are going to make any progress toward becoming a contender in the West, they will need improved, near-All-NBA-level play from Williamson. One way he can reach that is by improving the threat of an outside shot to open up driving lanes for their guards and Queen.

Williamson is in the best shape of his career, and he’s having the best availability in his career. More development of his offensive game is needed for him and the Pelicans to reach the next level. Incorporating an outside shot to his offensive bag will do wonders for him now and for the remainder of his career.