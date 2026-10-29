3 Losers, 2 Winners From Pelicans' Disappointing Nuggets Rematch

Zion WIlliamson missed four shots all night. Trey Murphy barely took more than that.

That contrast captured the frustration of the Pelicans' 104-91 loss to Denver on Wednesday. Williamson delivered his best scoring performance of the season, Derik Queen added a double-double, and New Orleans still left winless, with its starting guards and rotation decisions drawing scrutiny.

Here are two winners and three losers from the Pelicans' fourth straight loss.

Winner: Zion WIlliamson

Williamson scored a season high, tied his season-high rebounding total, and added three steals. He made 10 of 14 shots, giving New Orleans its most reliable source of offense.

He was particularly effective in the second quarter, going 4-for-4 from the floor and scoring 12 points. Zion made seven of his eight attempts before halftime.

After a 1-for-4 third quarter, he converted both fourth-quarter shots, including the Pelicans' only three-pointer in the period. His teammates combined to shoot 24-of-68.

The Pelicans could have gotten more out of Williamson's night. He attempted only six shots after halftime, a 25% reduction in his volume. But his performance gave them a chance to overcome their poor start.

On a team searching for dependable production, Williamson provided it.

Winner: Derik Queen

Queen's contribution started with the glass. He grabbed 12 rebounds, eight after halftime, helping New Orleans recover from an opening quarter in which Denver outrebounded it 13-6.

He added 11 points on just six field goal attempts, making three shots and going 5-for-7 at the line. Queen also earned a place in the closing group.

The five turnovers were costly. He accounted for more than a quarter of the Pelicans' 19 giveaways, a major problem in a game where every possession mattered.

Still, Queen produced a double-double without requiring a large number of shots. His rebounding helped New Orleans get back into the game, and he converted enough scoring opportunities to make a useful contribution.

Loser: Trey Murphy's Offensive Role

Murphy finished with seven shot attempts. Jeremiah Fears had twice as many. Dejounte Murray and Saddiq Bey also reach double figures in attempts.

Murphy's own shooting wasn't sharp, he went 1-for-4 from three in the second half, but the lack of opportunity is becoming impossible to ignore. He already has two games with fewer than 10 attempts this season. Last season, he had four in 66 appearances and never took fewer than eight.

Before this season, the last time he had more than one game with fewer than eight attempts was the 2023-24 campaign when he was still a reserve.

The fourth-quarter numbers are even quieter: six field goal attempts and one free-throw attempt through four games. Against Denver, he put up one shot in the final period.

Murphy has his own responsibility for finding openings, making himself available, and staying aggressive. The guards and coaching staff have responsibility for keeping him involved. Whatever the division of blame, this role is producing very little from one of the Pelicans' most accomplished scorers.

Loser: Dejounte Murray and Jeremiah Fears

Murray and Fears combined for 21 points on 9-of-25 shooting, including 1-for-7 from three. Their eight assists came with five turnovers. New Orleans needs better production from the players handling so much of its offense.

Fears scored 11 points on 14 attempts. He's yet to make a fourth-quarter field goal this season, missing all nine attempts through four games.

Murray finished with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He leads the Pelicans in fourth quarter attempts, hasn't made a three in the period, and has more turnovers than assists.

Fears is still developing his judgement. Murray carries a different assignment. He's supposed to organize possessions, recognize which teammates have an advantage, and help settle things down when it gets shaky.

Neither did their jobs on Wednesday.

Loser: Jamahl Mosley's Rotation Decisions

Mosely used 12 players, but several left with roles that remain hard to understand.

Jordan Poole played seven minutes. Bennedict Mathurin played 14. Herb Jones finished with 19, another limited workload amid the team's reevaluation of his role.

The uncertainty gave way to a firm commitment late. Murray, Murphy, Bey, Williamson, and Queen were on floor with under seven minutes to play and Denver up 88-80. Those five finished the game.

By the 2:16 mark, New Orleans had scored nine points and the deficit had grown to 12. Mosley stayed with the group.

Finding a closing lineup on this roster involves compromises. But the offense still has to function, and Wednesday's finish didn't provide any reason for that level of patience.

Mosley has time to establish clearer roles. But four games in, Murphy is struggling to get shots, the starting guards are struggling to make them, and the closing lineup is just struggling in general.

Williamson and Queen gave New Orleans performances worth building on. The Pelicans' next step is getting their best individual nights to add up to a team that can win.