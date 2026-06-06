3 Pelicans Who Aren't Safe With Less Than 3 Weeks Left Before the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner. With June 23rd looming, New Orleans Pelicans fans don't have a first-round pick to look forward to. However, that doesn't mean that the draft won't bring changes to the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are interested in trading back into the first round, but even if they aren't able to, they are expected to be active on the trade market. The draft is usually a busy day of transactions, so one can expect a trade or two involving the Pelicans. This could signal the end for a few Pelicans.

Jordan Poole

There won't be any teams knocking on the Pelicans' door to trade for Poole. But the Pelicans will want to move Poole this summer if they can.

The veteran guard fell out of favor last season and is due $34 million next season. His salary is a big obstacle to the Pelicans' desire to upgrade the roster. Perhaps there will be a team willing to take him on as expiring salary, or the Pelicans can include him as part of a larger deal.

Poole isn't projected to be in the rotation next season, especially with defense-first Jamahl Mosley now in charge. It will be an offseason priority to turn his salary slot into a useful player.

Jordan Hawkins

It has been three years since Hawkins was a lottery pick. Unfortunately, he hasn't done enough to justify a spot in the rotation next season. However, he is still under contract for one more year, making $7 million.

Instead of setting $7 million on fire for Hawkins, the Pelicans would love to use him in a trade. It's unlikely that there will be too many interested teams, so just like Poole, Hawkins could be a part of a bigger trade.

Assuming that the Pelicans don't want to give up too many of their key players, Hawkins and his salary may be one of the only ways to match salaries in a trade for New Orleans.

Herb Jones

Out of the Pelicans' starters, Herb Jones may be the most likely trade candidate. Even though Trey Murphy is getting most of the attention on social media, it would take a monstrous offer for the Pelicans to consider trading him.

Jones, on the other hand, is an easier player to trade. His $14.8 million salary for next season makes it easy to match contracts in a trade, and Jones should have plenty of suitors in the market.

If the Pelicans are serious about trading back into the first round or upgrading the roster, Jones is the best way to do that. He arguably has the second-most trade value on the team after Murphy.

The Pelicans love Jones and have been adamant about their unwillingness to trade him for years. Looking at the roster now, however, they may have no choice but to listen to offers.