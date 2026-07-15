Pelicans Depth Chart After Quiet Offseason

Besides replacing interim head coach James Borrego with Jamahl Mosley, the New Orleans Pelicans made no changes in the offseason. It is the same roster that finished last season 26-56, but the Pelicans are hoping to take a step forward. This means that they need internal development from their younger players and Jamahl Mosley to get the most out of the group.

There is still an open roster spot, so one more player could be added between now and the start of the season. This could be the second-round pick, Jaron Pierre Jr., or another free agent. At this point, however, a significant addition isn't expected. The Pelicans don't have much cap space, and there aren't too many difference-makers left on the market, anyway.

Unless Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver have an unexpected trick up their sleeve, this will be the personnel the Pelicans start next season with.

What kind of a starting lineup and rotation can we expect from Mosley?

Pelicans Depth Chart

PG SG SF PF C Dejounte Murray Trey Murphy Herb Jones Zion Williamson Yves Missi Jeremiah Fears Bryce McGowens Saddiq Bey Derik Queen DeAndre Jordan Jordan Poole Jordan Hawkins Micah Peavy Karlo Matkovic

The Pelicans had a fluid starting lineup last season that changed several times throughout the campaign.

Borrego benched rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen in the second half of the season in favor of veterans. He tried centerless lineups. He tried point guardless lineups. He brought Zion Williamson off the bench for seven games. Nine different players started at least ten games for the Pelicans last season.

This creates a ton of uncertainty heading into this season. Mosley can go in different ways, and there isn't a clear hierarchy between starters and backups.

However, one has to assume that Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, and Zion Williamson are going to start. Besides Jordan Poole, they are the three highest-paid players on the roster. They are arguably the three best players on the team, and it makes sense for the Pelicans to construct the team around them.

The other two starting spots are up for grabs. It will be between Herb Jones, Fears, Queen, Saddiq Bey, and Yves Missi.

As a defense-first head coach trying to build a defensive foundation, Mosley might favor Missi and Jones. Continuing to bring Fears and Queen off the bench to start their second season may be beneficial for accountability. If Mosley is willing to try with a small-ball lineup right away, Bey could start instead of Missi.

Regardless of who starts, all of the aforementioned names will play significant minutes and will have a chance to close games. That makes eight players who are guaranteed to be in the rotation.

This leaves Jordan Poole, Bryce McGowens, Micah Peavy, Jordan Hawkins, Karlo Matkovic, and DeAndre Jordan as potential options to get regular minutes.

Poole may get minutes early in the season just to see if he can turn things around. Matkovic is a solid backup who can play both ends of the floor. McGowens and Peavy will fight for minutes and should earn opportunities whenever there are injuries. Jordan is only on the roster for locker room presence, and Hawkins faces an uphill battle to get minutes in his fourth season in the league. He should be considered a prime trade or cut candidate.

There is still a chance this roster could change over the next few months, but Pelicans fans won't be holding their breath. More likely than not, this will be the depth chart for the 2026-27 New Orleans Pelicans.