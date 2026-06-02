3 Players in NBA Finals Who May Be Pelicans Offseason Targets

The NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks kick off on Wednesday. While the rematch of the 1999 Finals is taking place, the rest of the league, including the New Orleans Pelicans, is in offseason mode. The fans have already begun to dream about offseason acquisitions.

So, when Pelicans fans tune into the NBA Finals, they will have the future of their team in mind. Fortunately, they may be able to catch a few potential future Pelicans in action. Whether it's free agents in the open market or trade candidates, the Pelicans could look to fill their needs from the two finalists.

Landry Shamet

The 29-year-old shooting guard boosted his value around the league with his impressive postseason performance. Shamet has made 60% of his threes during the Knicks' playoff run, right in time before he hits unrestricted free agency.

Shamet will surely have suitors this summer, but he is unlikely to get a deal reaching an annual average salary in eight figures. His market should be around the taxpayer mid-level exception, which is starting around $6 million.

The Pelicans, with a desperate need for more shooting, should be willing to offer Shamet more than that. This wouldn't change the fate of the franchise dramatically, but the Pelicans need players exactly like Shamet who don't need the ball in their hands to be effective.

Mitch Robinson

Another Knicks free agent this summer will be their backup center, Mitchell Robinson. The 28-year-old center just underwent finger surgery between the conference finals and the NBA finals, but he will be available in Game 1.

Robinson certainly has his flaws. His free-throw shooting is abysmal, he can get in foul trouble, and he is a limited offensive player. He can't play too many games and minutes during the regular-season gauntlet.

However, he may be the best center the Pelicans could realistically acquire in free agency. Once the Pelicans let Kevon Looney walk, they will have about $12 million to spend on free agents. Whether that will be enough to sign Robinson is unclear, but the Pelicans can try to create even more cap space through trades.

New Orleans needs a starting center who can provide defensive intensity, rebounding, and physicality. Robinson can do all of that at an elite level, making him an ideal fit for the Pelicans, regardless of whether the Knicks win it all or not.

Luke Kornet

From New York's backup center to San Antonio's backup big man. Unlike Robinson, however, Kornet is not a free agent. The Pelicans would have to trade for Kornet if they want to bring him in as a starter.

Kornet had a large role during the regular season for the Spurs, but he saw his playing time reduced as Victor Wembanyama has been playing as many minutes as he can handle. Plus, Mitch Johnson hasn't been playing two-big lineups as much in the postseason. But Kornet still managed to have some big moments in the playoffs, including a massive fourth-quarter block on Isaiah Hartenstein in Game 7 against OKC.

The 30-year-old center is due $10.5 million next season. The Spurs may very well want to keep him, especially since he is a good locker room presence.

However, Kornet at that price is a luxury for the Spurs. If the Pelicans make a strong offer including a first-round pick or a wing player like Saddiq Bey who could be of interest to San Antonio, Kornet should be gettable. Given the Pelicans' lack of resources, they may not be able to find a better center this summer than Kornet.