Pelicans Can Still Save Their Offseason With a Trade for Underrated, Low-Cost Center

The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to make any additions to their roster that won 26 games last season. It's hard to imagine any team in NBA history winning as few games and making as few moves as them. This has certainly frustrated and angered the fanbase. But this offseason is still somewhat salvageable. By trading for a starting center, the Pelicans can still be a much better team than they were last season.

Pelicans Still Have Quality Center Options on the Trade Block

Fortunately, they have a few options on the trade block. One of these options could be Goga Bitadze of the Orlando Magic.

The Magic are deep into the luxury tax and are above the first apron. Given how far away from title contention they were last season, they are presumably not too interested in such a big tax bill. Moving on from Bitadze and his $7.6 million salary for next season should be an appealing option for them, considering that they just signed Nikola Vucevic for the veteran minimum this summer.

The Wendell Carter Jr.-Vucevic center rotation could make Bitadze expendable. What makes the Georgian big man an attractive option for the Pelicans is that they can absorb his contract without giving up any players or dipping into the luxury tax. Bitadze can come in, take the final open roster spot, and be the starting center right away.

The Pelicans would presumably have to give up second-round picks to convince the Magic to give up Bitadze. New Orleans has six tradeable second-round picks, so packaging a few of them together to acquire the 27-year-old big man would be a good use of resources.

Bitadze has long been one of the more underrated centers in the league. He is not elite in any one aspect of the game, but he can do a little bit of everything.

He has the required size and physicality to wrestle with traditional centers. He has the length to provide solid rim protection. He has the hands and the technique to be an effective rebounder. He is a good roll man in the pick-and-roll and is an excellent finisher around the basket, making him one of the most efficient scorers at the center position.

Of course, Bitadze has never been a full-time starter or played more than 20 minutes per game in a season. He isn't going to solve all of the Pelicans' issues. But getting 20-25 minutes of solid center play from Bitadze would still be a huge upgrade for New Orleans. Combine that with the minutes the Pelicans will get from Yves Missi, and you can begin to have a passable center rotation.

Pelicans fans know better than to get their hopes up, but the front office simply can't ignore the center issue any longer. Given how little it would take to acquire a quality option like Bitadze, not making a move like this would be unforgivable.