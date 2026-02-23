NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings: Where Do Derik Queen & Jeremiah Fears Rank?

Pelicans fans have long lost interest in the 2025-26 season. Understandably, they are more focused on the future of the team, and that future belongs to the Jeremiah Fears-Derik Queen duo. The two lottery picks have shown bright flashes throughout the season, but as is expected of all rookies, they have had their ups and downs.

On a Pelicans team that struggled to stay competitive at times, staying consistent can be difficult, especially for rookies. Despite this, Fears and Queen have both been among the best rookies. But, where do their campaigns rank among the rest of their class? Let's take a look at the Rookie of the Year race.

1- Kon Knueppel

2- Cooper Flagg

The top two is undebatable. Knueppel and Flagg have not only been stellar rookies, but they are also playing at a high-end starter level. Flagg has come into his own in recent weeks and may be considered the favorite to win the award. Considering their entire body of work for the whole season, however, Knueppel has been the better player.

Knueppel has been one of the best shooters in the NBA this season and has an incredible 65% True Shooting. He has played significantly more games and minutes than Flagg, while playing on a better, more competitive team. It should be his award to lose.

3- VJ Edgecombe

4- Cedric Coward

Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers should be an easy number three on the ballot. He has played the most minutes out of all rookies, and he has been a solid role player for a solid playoff team. He is not the most efficient scorer, but he can do a little bit of everything offensively and has been an excellent backcourt partner to Tyrese Maxey.

Coward has been taking advantage of the fact that he is an older, more polished rookie. He has been rock solid all season, already establishing himself as a two-way wing. Slightly above average usage rate and average efficiency while scoring 13.3 points per game and playing good defense is enough to earn him the No. 4 spot.

5- Dylan Harper

6- Collin Murray-Boyles

7- Derik Queen

After Coward, there is a wide-open race for the fifth and final spot on the All-Rookie First Team. Derik Queen could be as high as fifth on this list. Queen's highs have been as high as any rookie this season, but he has struggled to stay consistent. His defensive shortcomings are a big reason for the Pelicans' issues on that end of the floor. The scoring and playmaking flashes are extremely encouraging, but he still has a way to go in terms of his individual efficiency.

It's just hard to put Queen over the likes of Dylan Harper and Collin Murray-Boyles, who have been making an impact on good teams. They don't have as big a role on their respective teams as Queen does in New Orleans, but they are an important part of their teams' success. Harper is already a good offensive player as a driver, finisher, and passer, while Murray-Boyles is arguably the best defender in the class.

8- Ryan Kalkbrenner

9- Egor Demin

10- Jeremiah Fears

There is a big gap between the top seven and the rest of the group. There could be more players that could be as high as eight, like Tre Johnson and Ace Bailey, but Kalkbrenner, Demin, and Fears round out the top ten.

Kalkbrenner is one of the most efficient players in the NBA with a whopping 76.1% True Shooting. He has been a decent scorer and rebounder, and a very good rim protector for a Hornets team that desperately needs depth and quality at center.

Demin's shooting has been one of the biggest surprises of the rookie class. Making 39% of his 6.3 threes per game while doing enough playmaking for the Nets puts him at nine.

Fears certainly has the box score stats to be higher on this list. He is fifth among rookies in scoring and is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Yet, the reason for his production is his volume rather than efficiency. He has the second-highest usage rate (24.7%) among rookies despite having one of the worst True Shooting percentages. (%51) His inability to shoot the three hurts the Pelicans' offense, and his defensive deficiencies were a big reason for his benching in the middle of the season.

There is plenty to like about Fears, especially offensively. He is among the youngest in the class and has a ton of upside. However, he hasn't been a difference-maker for New Orleans this season, and should be fortunate to make the All-Rookie second team.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: