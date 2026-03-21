One Incredible Stat Proves Herb Jones' Value to the Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA down the final stretch of the season. New Orleans has long been out of the playoff picture, but even though they are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings, they have been playing some of their best basketball of the year. One constant in the team’s success is forward Herb Jones in the Pelicans' lineup. Over the last 30 games in which Jones has been on the court, New Orleans is 20-10.

Individual numbers never tell the full story for the former Alabama standout. Jones is averaging career lows in points and field goal percentage, but he is still being his disruptive self on the defensive end. The Pelicans have nearly a +4 defensive rating value when he’s on the court as opposed to when he’s out of the lineup. Overall, New Orleans is +7 in net rating in the 48 games Jones has played this year.

New Orleans signed Jones to a three-year, $68 million contract this past offseason. The value of the deal seemed like a steal, given his defensive impact since joining the league in 2021. Jones is among just eight active players to record 350 steals and 150 blocks during that time period. After an injury-plagued 2024-2025 season, when he played a career-low 20 games, Jones suffered an early-season ankle injury that caused him to miss 15 of 16 games until late January. Since then, the former NBA First Team All-NBA defender has played in the last 25 games, with the Pelicans winning 15 of them.

Herb Jones' Shooting May Have Regressed But He Remains Indispensable

His nomination for First-Team All-Defense two seasons ago seemed overdue but highlighted his quiet, unassuming nature, which did not attract his proper due on the basketball court. Jones was the only non-center to make the first-team defense that year, marking a special accomplishment that he and his teammates celebrated together. The former second-round pick has truly become a ‘glue guy’ on this team that’s willing to do whatever is required of him. He’s been called upon to guard all five positions and continues to excel in that role. Because of this, there were rumors around the trade deadline that contending teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons were vying for Jones’ services to make a title run this season.

Jones has become beloved in the community, with fans gravitating to his hard work ethic on and off the court and his visibility through volunteering. He recently visited the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans to visit with patients and their families. Jones is also usually the first one in the gym and the last one out on most days, helping lead by example on what quality hard work looks like. His ceiling in the NBA has probably already been reached from a talent perspective, but his importance at this time cannot be understated.

The Pelicans are currently walking a tightrope between a rebuild and a competitive push. While his shooting regression is a valid concern for a wing in the modern NBA, Herb Jones provides a level of grit that is unquantifiable. In a league of stars, he is the ultimate "glue guy", the player every contender wants, and the one the Pelicans can't afford to lose.