Pelicans' Rejection of Trade Offers for Herb Jones Is an Understandable Mistake

Herb Jones, who missed 15 of the New Orleans Pelicans' last 16 games, returned to action on Friday. After being sidelined with an ankle sprain since January 6, Jones got the start against the Memphis Grizzlies and played 24 minutes. While he was 0/3 from the field and failed to score, he proved how crucial he was to the team once again, helping in the impressive comeback win.

The Pelicans are 8-16 in the 24 games Jones has played. While that may not seem that impressive, their 3-20 record without him highlights the 27-year-old's outsized impact in New Orleans. Jones has the second-best on-off metrics on the team after Yves Missi, as the Pelicans are 6.0 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor than when he is off. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Pelicans with Jones on the floor have a -2.6 net rating, which is roughly equivalent to a 34-win team. Without him, New Orleans has a -8.6 net rating, equivalent to a 22-win team.

Most of Jones' value obviously comes on the defensive end. When he is out there, the Pelicans are a respectable defense with a 115.9 defensive rating. When he is off, they become the second-worst defense in the league.

Herb Jones Making Big Impact but Pelicans Must Still Trade Him

Considering the lack of defensive talent on the roster, this makes sense. Jones is the only elite, versatile defender on the team. He guards the opponent's best player night in and night out, regardless of the position they play. He can switch on to anyone, making it easy for the rest of the Pelicans' defense. Offensively, he is not a consistent shooter, but he is respected out there, providing spacing for the team.

That is why it is understandable that the Pelicans' front office doesn't want to trade him. They are reportedly turning down all trade offers for Jones as we approach the February 5 trade deadline. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that it is a good strategy. Jones may be crucial for this team, but any veteran with trade value should be on the market for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are a much better team with Jones, but they are still not good enough. A 34-win team is not worth holding onto and investing more in. The Pelicans need multiple years before they are a playoff team. By the time that happens, Jones will be in his 30s or nearing it. He may never have as much trade value as he does now, especially considering that the Lakers are reportedly interested and desperate to acquire him.

When Jones' extension kicks in, and he is making $20.8 million in the 2027-28 season or $22.5 million in the 2028-29 season, he will almost certainly have less trade value than he does now. An elite defender in his prime, making $13.9 million right now, is hard to find, making him a very attractive trade chip. Holding onto him and allowing him to lose his trade value so that the Pelicans can win a couple of more games in this meaningless season is a big mistake.

