Pelicans Trade Deadline Outlook: Predicting Who Will Get Traded By February 5

The February 5 trade deadline is right around the corner. The New Orleans Pelicans, with the worst record in the league, are one of the more fascinating teams leading up to it. The front office has signaled a desire to largely stand pat, but there are a ton of rumors circulating around the valuable Pelicans. Let's take a look at every significant Pelican who may have some interest on the market and predict whether they will be traded or not.

Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen: No

There is no way the Pelicans are trading either of their standout rookies. They are the future of the franchise.

Zion Williamson: Yes

While most reports have been signaling that the Pelicans are willing to hold onto Williamson, when push comes to shove, they may find it hard to turn down an attractive offer. The 25-year-old power forward reportedly has multiple suitors, including the Bulls and the Wizards. If either team is willing to give up a first-round pick for Williamson, the Pelicans should accept the package, especially if the matching salary doesn't include a long-term commitment.

Even though Williamson is healthy and productive, the Pelicans have been nowhere near competitive. It's wise to move on from him while he still has decent trade value, and Joe Dumars & Co. will come to their senses between now and the trade deadline.

Trey Murphy: No

The Pelicans seemingly have an exorbitant asking price for Murphy, and that is understandable. The talented forward has been one of the few bright spots this season. He gets better each year, his prime is ahead of him, and he is on a team-friendly deal. Unless the Pelicans get three or four unprotected first-round picks, they will hold onto Murphy, and that deal is unlikely to come.

Herb Jones: No

The Pelicans should trade Jones. He has missed more than half the games over the last two seasons and has not been very good offensively. He remains a defensive star and has plenty of suitors on the market, which could give the Pelicans significant draft capital. There are desperate teams like the Lakers who need perimeter defenders who can shoot. Jones is a better fit on a team that is trying to win than a rebuilding lottery team like the Pels.

But the Pelicans won't trade Jones. The organization is very high on him, and unless Jones demands a trade himself, it's hard to imagine the Pelicans moving on from him.

Dejounte Murray: No

The Pelicans would like to trade him, but Murray likely doesn't have suitors on the market. The Milwaukee Bucks were reportedly interested, but they are currently out of the playoff picture, and Murray has yet to make his season debut.

If Murray had started playing earlier this month and rehabilitated some of his trade value, he could have been a fascinating trade target. Instead, he will likely be traded over the summer, when he is healthier and ready to contribute.

Jordan Poole: No

Another contract the Pelicans would love to move, but will fail. Poole has a $31.8 million cap hit this season and is owed $34 million in the 2026-27 season. He has been a disaster all season, making him one of the least team-friendly contracts in the league.

The Pelicans would have to attach significant draft capital to move on from Poole, and considering where they are as a franchise, that would be ill-advised. Instead, they can wait until the offseason and trade him as an expiring salary.

Jose Alvarado: Yes

Alvarado has a player option for $4.5 million next season. He may decline that option to become a free agent, making him a flight risk. Instead of giving him a multi-year contract extension, the Pelicans would be wise to trade him for a couple of second-round picks.

New Orleans doesn't have any second-round picks until 2030. Trading Alvarado to a playoff team for some second-rounders makes too much sense. He is a fan favorite in Louisiana, but his skill set is wasted on a team that is at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Yves Missi: Yes

There is a lot of smoke around Missi's name ahead of the trade deadline. It's difficult to understand why a rebuilding team would trade a 21-year-old player who has shown signs of improvement in his second year, but that is reportedly what the Pelicans are considering. There are plenty of teams looking for cheap backup centers, and Missi has proven that he can do that and offer untapped potential.

The Joe Dumars regime didn't draft Missi, so they are less invested in him. Trading him for a few second-round picks or a middling first-rounder seems like the most likely move for the Pelicans before February 5.

Saddiq Bey: No

Bey has significantly increased his trade value, and the Pels should seriously consider trading him. A competent three-and-D forward who makes $6.1 million and $6.4 million next season is hard to find, and teams may be willing to give up a first-round pick for Bey.

However, the Pelicans see him as an organizational success story, and are unlikely to trade him.

